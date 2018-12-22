

George Mason Coach Dave Paulsen says his team had a difficult time managing expectations to start the season. "We allowed those expectations to put us on our heels," he said after the Patriots' win over Navy on Friday night.

Maybe, just maybe, George Mason has finally found its way after a dismal start to a much-anticipated men’s basketball season.

The set of opponents the past four weeks has not provided a true barometer, but with four victories in five outings and marked improvement in several aspects, the Patriots have evened their record with one game left before the Atlantic 10 campaign begins.

On Friday, Mason surged to a 17-point halftime lead and overcame a rough patch early in the second half to pull away from Navy, 84-63, before 3,419 at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax County.

Senior guard Otis Livingston II made 11 of his first 13 attempts and scored 30 points, three shy of his career high, as the Patriots (6-6) returned from a two-week break with few signs of rust.

Reflecting on an 0-3 start and three defeats in the first six home games, Coach Dave Paulsen said, “A lot of it, for the first time since we’ve been here, we had expectations at the beginning of the year, and we allowed those expectations to put us on our heels. There was so much expectation.”

With the entire roster returning, the Patriots were picked fourth in the 14-team conference — by far their highest preseason selection since joining the A-10 in 2013-14. The league slate, not the nonconference schedule, figured to pose the greater challenge.

The early defeats, though, bruised the team psyche.

"We’re going to be so good, we miss a couple shots against Penn [in the opener] and like, ‘Oh, my God,’ " Paulsen said. “Nobody was selfish, but guys were a little bit self-absorbed, worried about mistakes, their bad shooting performances. We talked about having a dose of humility — not thinking less of yourself but thinking of yourself less.”

The Patriots showed improvements against James Madison two weeks ago, then paused for final exams.

“I wanted to play some more games during the break,” Livingston said, “because I felt like, that James Madison game, we could’ve used that to turn into some momentum.”

The momentum carried over as the Patriots burned the Midshipmen (3-7) with 52 percent shooting, including 11 of 25 three-pointers. Livingston reached 30 points for the third time in his career and passed Sherrod Wright for sixth place on the program’s career scoring list. He is on pace to rise two additional slots in the next week or two.

Justin Kier added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Reserve Ian Boyd had 12 points (all on three-pointers) and seven rebounds.

“Great contributions from a lot of different guys and,” Paulsen deadpanned, “Otis was, you know, okay.”

In the first meeting between the programs in almost 18 years, the Midshipmen never led. They made a few runs, but, as Coach Ed DeChellis said, “Every time we got it sort of close, when we needed to get a stop or we needed something good to happen, it just never happened.”

Navy shot 28 percent in the first half and 33 percent overall in losing for the fifth time in six games. It made five three-pointers in the first half but was 3 of 17 from inside the arc. “We missed a lot of one-foot shots,” DeChellis said.

The Patriots made seven of their first nine to take a 10-point lead and finished the half on a 19-8 run for a 39-22 advantage. They closed with eight consecutive points, including three-pointers by Goanar Mar and Javon Greene.

Navy sliced the deficit to 10 early in the second half, but the Patriots answered with five three-pointers on seven possessions — the first two by Livingston, then three in 92 seconds by Boyd.

Amid the long-range barrage, Livingston completed a spectacular reverse layup.

GMU notes: Senior guard Jaire Grayer, the second-leading scorer and top rebounder last season, missed his fifth consecutive game with a foot injury. He is out indefinitely and eligible to apply for a medical hardship waiver to gain a fifth year of eligibility. This season, Grayer is averaging 10 points and 3.6 rebounds.