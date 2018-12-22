

Were LeBron James's Anthony Davis comments tampering? He says no, and Alvin Gentry agrees. (Frank Franklin II/Associated Press)

Name one of the NBA’s top players: Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo. LeBron James wants to play with all of them. Who wouldn’t?

James reportedly ruffled the feathers of league executives earlier this week with comments about Pelicans star Anthony Davis that were construed as courting the New Orleans center. At the prospect of the Lakers acquiring Davis midseason, James said, “That would be amazing, like, duh. That would be incredible.”

Davis is averaging 28.1 points and 12.6 rebounds per game this season, and he’d provide the Lakers perhaps enough firepower to compete with the Warriors, Thunder and Nuggets for the top spot in the Western Conference.

But some smaller-market general managers complained to the NBA (and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski) that James’s comments amounted to tampering, alleging the four-time league MVP and 14-time all-star was recruiting Davis, something expressly forbidden of players, coaches and other team personnel.

James isn’t buying it.

Asked by reporters after the Lakers' 112-104 win over Davis and the Pelicans if in hindsight his comments were “wrong,” James shot back, “No, of course not.”

“Ask me would I like to play with Kevin Durant? Ask me right now,” he told the press scrum around his locker.

“Would you like to play with Kevin Durant?” a reporter asked.

“Absolutely,” James said. “Ask me if I would like to play with Jimmy Butler.”

“Would you like to play with Jimmy Butler?” the reporter asked.

“Ask me about Kyrie Irving,” James said. “Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. Ask me about [Joel] Embiid. Ben Simmons. Go ahead. All of them. Luka Doncic. Ask me right now. Come on guys, it is not rocket science. It is not rocket science. These are great players. Absolutely, I would want to play with a lot of great players, that is just who I am. So? People get caught up in bunches. Sometimes they wish they could control what you say and they can’t control me. At all. And I play by the rules.”

LeBron James doesn’t regret his comments on Anthony Davis from earlier in the week. Says to ask him about playing with KD, Giannis, Embiid — any number of great players, his answer would be similar. pic.twitter.com/cp07UUKgCd — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 22, 2018

New Orleans Coach Alvin Gentry initially disagreed with James’s assessment early Friday — “Yes it is, why would it not be? If an executive said it, it would be tampering” — but clarified his comments later, defending James ahead of the Pelicans' game against the Lakers.

“We keep talking LeBron James, LeBron James, LeBron James,” Gentry said (via the Associated Press). “He was asked a question and he answered it, you know. If he doesn’t answer it, then you guys talk about him not answering it. If he answers it, then everybody says he’s tampering. I think it puts him in a bad situation.”

Regardless of how Gentry really feels, the NBA issued a statement that would seem to absolve James.

“Each case is assessed on its own facts. In general, absent evidence of team coordination or other aggravating factors,” a league spokesman told ESPN, “it is not tampering when a player makes a comment about his interest in playing with another team’s player.”

So James is probably free to keep praising Davis and daydreaming about what he might look like in purple and gold. Although The King shouldn’t get his hopes up: Davis is under contract with New Orleans for two more years as part of the five-year, $127 million deal he signed in 2016.

And the Pelicans don’t appear to be thinking about trading their 25-year-old five-time all-star. Coach Gentry said on Friday that the team unequivocally would not be trading Davis.

“No we’re not trading him,” Gentry told reporters (via ESPN). “We’re not trading him under any circumstance. You can move on from that one.”

That will leave James looking elsewhere for help in lifting Los Angeles to contender status. The Lakers are in position to be buyers at the midseason trade deadline, and in the offseason free agent market. Loaded with young, cheap prospects such as Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, rebuilding teams could be interested in offloading a salary-heavy star in exchange for inexpensive youth.

That salary structure gives the Lakers room to offer another max contract heading into the next two seasons. During summer 2020, Durant, Butler, Kyle Lowery and Kawhi Leonard are all expected to be unrestricted free agents.

