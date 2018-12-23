

On Saturday, Redskins running back Adrian Peterson became the 13th player in his 30s to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

NASHVILLE — Back in the summer, when no one in the NFL seemed to want him, Redskins running back Adrian Peterson ran his own personal training camp with his trainer, James Cooper. He wanted to be ready just in case a team called a team called. If there was going to be a workout, he was going to be prepared.

“You have to realize what he’s got left in the tank,” Cooper said not long after the Redskins signed the 33-year-old Peterson in late August after a series of injuries to their other backs.

But no one could have known just how much Peterson had left in that tank. On Saturday he became the 13th player in NFL history to get 1,000 yards in his 30s, when he ran for 119 yards in Washington’s 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans, giving him 1,042 for the season.

“The loss overrides that,” Peterson said when asked about the milestone. “Hopefully maybe I will appreciate it after Christmas. I play this game to win and to have the opportunity at a championship. Falling short of that opportunity is what is heavy on my heart right now. I have to let this one sick inland bounce back and finish the season off on the right note.”

Peterson seemed to take no joy in a mark that was obviously one he wanted to hit. He talked over and over about chances that were missed and blamed himself for not breaking open runs that might have been touchdowns that could have sealed the game for the Redskins. A day he had waited for all season — one on which he could prove to the league that every team had made a mistake by not signing him — brought no happiness.

Even passing Eric Dickerson for eighth place on the all-time rushing list with 13,318 career yards gave him no happiness.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Peterson said, shaking his head.

Read more on the Redskins:

Svrluga: You want to praise these Redskins even in defeat. But they make it so hard.

Redskins show support for Josh Johnson after late interception ends comeback bid

Redskins' playoff hopes take a major hit after heartbreaking loss to Titans

Takeaways from the Redskins' 25-16 loss to the Titans