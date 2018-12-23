

Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy will not be available for the season finale against the Eagles. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Josh Johnson will start at quarterback in the season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles as Colt McCoy will not be available despite having started running drills in his recovery from a broken leg.

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said McCoy could be available to play if the team were to sneak in to the postseason, which will not happen after a 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday combined with the Eagles' win over the Houston Texans Sunday.

[Redskins show support for Josh Johnson after late interception ends comeback bid]

Washington came out of Saturday’s loss fairly healthy considering the way injuries have mounted in 2018. The team has placed 21 players on injured reserve.

Defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis left the game with a hamstring injury and was getting treatment on Sunday. Gruden called him “a little sore” and said he’ll be reevaluated when the team returns on Wednesday.

Tight end Jordan Reed missed his second consecutive game with ankle and foot injuries and Gruden said he wasn’t close to being able to play. He’ll have to make significant improvement to be available against the Eagles, but it’s unlikely for him to be added to the IR list.

“We don’t have a lot of bodies that we can play,” Gruden said. “There’s a couple young guys on the practice squad you could possibly promote, but there’s no reason to put him on IR with one game to go. If he can’t play, he can’t play. He’ll just be inactive, probably, at this point unless we need to bring somebody up and need that spot. Right now, I feel like we came out pretty healthy with the exception of Ioannidis and we dress six linemen anyway, so we still have five healthy defensive linemen to play.”

[The Redskins finally have a foundation on which to build. Now they need a dose of star power.]

Washington was without guard Tony Bergstrom (knee/ankle) and backup Ty Nsekhe (knee), but Gruden said he was close to being available. Nsekhe didn’t practice all week, but Gruden believes both have a chance of playing Sunday.

“Luke [Bowanko] played pretty well on the right side,” Gruden said. “And we brought [Kyle] Fuller in when Zac [Kerin] got hurt and he did some good things, too, in the power running game. He showed some power in there. He had a false start there, I think, his first play. He kind of just flinched a little bit. Then he gave up a pressure there early, but after that he settled down and played pretty well for us.”

Receiver Maurice Harris and tight end Vernon Davis both did not play due to concussions and remain in the protocol. They will be evaluated this week, but Gruden called it a “process that will go on for a little bit.”

More Redskins:

You want to praise these Redskins even in defeat. But they make it so hard.

D.J. Swearinger criticizes defensive coordinator Greg Manusky for play-calling

Adrian Peterson, the 33-year-old veteran, crosses 1,000-yard barrier