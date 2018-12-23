

Josh Norman walks off the field after Saturday's loss. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Cornerback Josh Norman appeared to be minding his own business on the Redskins' bench after Washington’s 25-16 loss to the Titans on Saturday, when Tennessee offensive lineman Taylor Lewan stopped by to offer some parting words.

NBC Sports Washington videographer Mitch Tischler, who captured the altercation from the sideline, said Lewan told Norman to “get the [expletive] out of his stadium.”

Norman stood up and flung his helmet toward Lewan, who proceeded to mimic the bow-and-arrow celebration that the Redskins' cornerback has used since coming to Washington in 2016. That only seemed anger Norman even more. He swatted at Lewan’s outstretched arm, shoved a hand in his face mask and jawed at the lineman before Titans center Ben Jones and Redskins director of football operations Paul Kelly helped separate the two players.

Things got HEATED between Josh Norman and Taylor Lewan postgame. pic.twitter.com/HXCE6zRSzj — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) December 23, 2018

Lewan later told reporters that he thought Norman was trying to hurt Titans running back Derrick Henry late in the game.

“I was [ticked off],” Lewan said. “He was trying to hurt Derrick. That’s B.S. That’s not the way football’s supposed to be played, man. It’s not our fault you’re not relevant anymore.”

Taylor Lewan on the Josh Norman altercation: he was trying to hurt Derrick Henry during the final drive. “He’s a DB, I’m a tackle. Who’s that?” pic.twitter.com/u221BqRF3u — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) December 23, 2018

Norman sat in his locker without taking off his jersey, pads or cleats during the entire time reporters were allowed access to the locker room. He did not address the media — the first time he hasn’t done so after a game this season.

Henry, who finished with 84 yards and a touchdown, told reporters that he didn’t think Norman was trying to hurt him.

Kareem Copeland contributed to this report.

