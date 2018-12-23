

Seton Hall guard Myles Cale drives past Maryland's Aaron Wiggins during Saturday's game in College Park. Cale had 23 points in the Pirates' 78-74 win.

After a 10-day break between games, the Maryland Terrapins opened against Seton Hall without accuracy, poise or any sense of rhythm. Less than five minutes in, the Terps were trailing by 11. The accuracy would improve, the rhythm was spotty and the poise came and left, especially at the free throw line, as Maryland fell to the Pirates, 78-74.

Maryland recovered from its slow start to lead by four at intermission. The game stayed close throughout the second half with neither team leading by more than six points, but the Terps made just 12 of 20 at the line, and their struggles at the stripe proved costly.

Anthony Cowan Jr. hit a three-pointer with 34 seconds to go, bringing his team within one. The Terps fouled Seton Hall’s Myles Cale (23 points), but the sophomore guard made both free throws. Following a Maryland miss, Seton Hall junior guard Myles Powell made two free throws to push the margin back to five. Eric Ayala’s three-pointer with two seconds left trimmed the deficit back to two, but then Cale again made both free throws to seal the win.

The Pirates (9-3) made 18 of 21 free throws,

Powell had a game-high 27 points, including three three-pointers.

Bruno Fernando kept Maryland in the game with 19 points and 10 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season. Late in the first half, the 6-foot-10 sophomore,scored eight points within a three-minute span, giving Maryland its first lead with 3:02 remaining.

Cowan finished the night with 15 points. Jalen Smtih added 14 and Ayala 13.

During the sluggish start, the Terps (9-3) missed five of their first six shots, forcing Coach Mark Turgeon to call a timeout. Down 11 with 13:46 remaining in the first half, Turgeon subbed Ricky Lindo Jr., Serrel Smith Jr. and Darryl Morsell into the game. Lindo scored, then Morsell did, too, before Fernando finished off the quick 6-0 run as Maryland started to trim the Pirates’ lead.

Later in the first half, Maryland hit five straight shots, but the team missed seven three-pointers before Ayala finally found the range from beyond the arc to give Maryland a 32-30 lead late in the first half.

Maryland has now faced three of the nation’s top 15 shooters — Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman, Purdue’s Carsen Edwards and on Power on Saturday. Powell entered the game against Maryland averaging 23.5 points per game and exceeded that mark against the Terps.

Morsell, a sophomore guard, has been dealing with an ankle injury and had seven points in 22 minutes off the bench. Freshman Aaron Wiggins started in his place.

Maryland will visit Seton Hall next year, and Turgeon said the coaches decided on the matchup because both expected to have young teams this season. Powell was the only member of Seton Hall’s starting lineup who was a regular starter last season. Meanwhile, the Terps have five freshmen in their top eight and started three freshmen on Saturday.