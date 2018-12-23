

Georgetown freshmen James Akinjo, Josh LeBlanc and Mac McClung are the new faces of Georgetown basketball. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

There is a hashtag that crops up online after games like the one Georgetown played Saturday.

It’s a popular portmanteau among certain Hoyas faithful, deployed most commonly when, say, starting freshman shooting guard Mac McClung drops 38 points in an overtime win against Arkansas-Little Rock and starting freshman point guard James Akinjo adds 25, as they did Saturday at Capital One Arena.

It happened after Georgetown won a thrilling game at Illinois earlier this season, too, when Akinjo scored a team-high 19 points and his backcourt partner added 12. Head online, and there it is, accompanied by a smiley-face emoji, a GIF or a highlight from the game: #Mackinjo.

Just watched the full highlights from today of #Makinjo pic.twitter.com/HP94hyrmw8 — Nolan (@NationWideNolan) July 16, 2018

HOYAS ARE BACK.

So here for the #mackinjo era #HoyaSaxa — Wade Askew (@skew19) November 14, 2018

“It becomes really fun,” Akinjo said Saturday, when asked what it feels like to play basketball when both he and McClung are hot, a hint of a smile appearing on the ultraserious freshman’s face for the first time all afternoon.

“You get the crowd involved. He’s making shots. I’m making a couple of plays here and there. You know, it’s really fun playing with him. He makes it easy for me, and our team as well.”

#Mackinjo has been getting quite a bit of play so far this young season, and for good reason. The pair entered Georgetown as perhaps the most buzzed-about freshman backcourt since 2007, when McDonald’s all-Americans Chris Wright and Austin Freeman signed with the Hoyas. More broadly, the duo is part of Georgetown’s most exciting freshman class in years alongside four-star forward Josh LeBlanc.

Akinjo is Georgetown’s second-leading scorer behind senior center Jessie Govan, averaging 14.6 points per game; McClung is right behind him in third, averaging 12.3 points per game; and LeBlanc is fourth, averaging 8.8 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game off the bench. The forward had his breakout game last week with his second double-double of the season, a 10-point, 10-rebound performance that earned him a start when forward Trey Mourning was out with an injury Saturday. Akinjo has led the team in scoring in three different games this season, and both he and McClung have earned Big East freshman of the week honors — Akinjo after the Illinois game and McClung on Sunday.

“They’re still growing,” is Coach Patrick Ewing’s careful response whenever he is asked if his freshmen are living up to expectations, or if they are where they should be in their development, or what they mean to the program.

But while Akinjo, McClung and LeBlanc are still developing and the Hoyas are far from perfect with one game against Howard left before conference play starts Jan. 2, the three standouts of a five-man freshman class that also includes guard Jaden Robinson and forward Grayson Carter have put Georgetown (9-3) on the right path — when it comes to earning on-court victories as well as national relevance. LeBlanc was ranked in ESPN’s top 100 recruits when he signed with Georgetown, and McClung piqued national interest with highlights of his high school dunks that went viral.

“Those guys, it’s great that they’re able to play a lot this year,” Govan said in an interview Friday. “Next year, they’ll probably be the leaders of the team. They’ll be even more experienced. They’ll be able to show the next freshman class. The program’s in great hands — and they’re going to keep on improving.”

Above all else, the Hoyas’ three key freshmen are bonded by a desire to restart something at Georgetown.

Ewing and assistant coach Robert Kirby were on the team plane headed to a tournament in Kansas when news came through that Connecticut had released Akinjo from his national letter-of-intent following coach Kevin Ollie’s firing.

Ewing had the pilot change course so he could land in Richmond, Calif., and be waiting in Akinjo’s high school basketball coach’s office after school. Akinjo got a lot of calls and texts from coaches that day, but only Ewing was there in person.

The second-year coach put in the legwork to recruit McClung, too, folding his 7-foot frame into vehicles for multiple six-hour drives down to remote Gate City, Va.

But as much as Akinjo and McClung responded to Ewing’s effort, connected with his vision and appreciated his honesty, LeBlanc deserves some recruiting credit as well. The forward from Baton Rouge committed first, in October 2017, then nudged McClung to do the same when he met the Virginian on McClung’s unofficial visit. McClung committed two days later, and LeBlanc set to work on Akinjo.

The point guard admits LeBlanc helped sway his decision away from Virginia, Arizona and Wichita State, the other schools he considered, to Georgetown.

“I wanted to come in and be able to compete,” Akinjo, who committed in April, said Friday after practice. “You don’t want to be the only good guy that’s committed, so knowing that Josh and Mac and the other freshmen had committed made me want to come here more.”

United by their desire to return the program to greatness, deep friendships developed along the way.

LeBlanc is the glue guy in the group. At 6-foot-7, he is the most gregarious of the trio, which fits with his role as the Hoyas’ energizer as well. He gives the laid-back Govan a hype-up speech before every game. Off the court, he has a permanent smile on his face so wide it shows off his braces — a sunny disposition he adopted after his mother survived breast cancer when LeBlanc was in middle school.

LeBlanc and McClung became fast friends after deciding to live together, but LeBlanc and Akinjo didn’t form a deep bond until after LeBlanc’s friend Wayde Sims was shot and killed in September at the start of Sims’s sophomore season at Louisiana State. LeBlanc needed someone who understood what he was going through.

LeBlanc and Akinjo, who grew up in Oakland, Calif., come from similar backgrounds. Akinjo’s mother died when he was 4, and he lost his brother when he was 13. Both can’t wait to go home for the holidays but are glad they will only be there for a few days.

“Longer than that, something is bound to happen in Baton Rouge,” LeBlanc said, and Akinjo agreed about his hometown.

Akinjo and McClung, on the other hand, grew close on the court. The viral YouTube sensation and the point guard without a single social media account developed a mutual respect in the gym this summer when they competed every day, about everything. “Who can get to the gym first, who’s lifting harder. We literally pushed each other,” McClung said.

LeBlanc calls Akinjo “grimy” — Ewing prefers the term “sourpuss” — because of how intense he is on the court. Akinjo is the team’s best trash talker, and the most competitive on the roster, according to Govan.

Akinjo and McClung want to prove people wrong — people who think Georgetown won’t do anything in the Big East and people who think of Georgetown solely as a program for big men.

But of the freshman trio, McClung and Akinjo are the quiet ones, so they mostly talk of their goals among themselves and the team and let LeBlanc take care of the grand gestures.

“Josh, he loves this class. He loves this new era. He named it the new wave,” Akinjo said. “That’s what it is. We want to not change the culture, but get Georgetown back to where it should be, on top in the Big East. That’s what we’re going to do. We talk in practice every day about setting the tone. We know. It’s always on our mind.”

Read more on college sports:

These die-hard Maryland fans make 300-page scrapbooks for every men’s basketball player

Shakira Austin has boosted Maryland immediately, and Brenda Frese says it’s just the start

Norman Chad: Performance incentives for college football coaches? How about for professors?