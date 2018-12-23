

The Ravens may be scary good again. (Peter Joneleit / EPA-EFE / REX)

NFL Week 16

The Titans beat the Redskins and the Ravens stopped the Chargers in Saturday’s games, two results with important implications. Still, the overall playoff picture did not change dramatically.

The Ravens showed that December is the month for defense as the Chargers slipped in a home game that probably took Philip Rivers out of the MVP conversation. The Titans prevailed but will now await word on the arm stinger that sidelined Marcus Mariota for the second half against the Redskins.

All four teams are still in playoff contention, even (barely) Washington.

If, as they say, the playoffs began before Sunday’s early games, here’s how the spots would be allocated.

AFC

1. Kansas City (11-3): The Chiefs have clinched a playoff berth and can win the AFC West (and a first-round bye) with a win at 8-6 Seattle. A win and a Texans loss would give the Chiefs home-field advantage for the playoffs.

2. Texans (10-4): Houston is teetering on the edge of clinching a playoff berth and a division title entering its game in Philadelphia. All it needs is a win. In addition, it can get a first-round bye with a win and a Patriots loss.

3. Patriots (9-5): The Patriots can clinch the AFC East with a victory over the Bills in Gillette Stadium, but it’s looking as if they might miss getting a first-round playoff bye for the first time in nine seasons. They’re hoping the Texans lose one game and the Chiefs lose two.

4. Steelers (8-5-1): Pittsburgh faces a tough test late Sunday afternoon in New Orleans before closing out their regular season with a home game against the Bengals. A loss in either of their last two games, coupled with a Ravens' victory in their finale would take the Steelers out of the AFC North’s top spot.

5. Chargers (11-4): Maybe they can petition to move out of the AFC West. A Chiefs win would secure the fifth seed for Los Angeles. A Chiefs loss would have the Chargers rooting for the Raiders in Kansas City’s regular-season finale in Kansas City.

6. Ravens (9-6): The Ravens hold the tiebreaker over Titans and Colts via better conference record. The Ravens will be watching Sunday and hoping for a Steelers loss that would move them into first place in the AFC North and a Patriots loss to the Bills that could move them into third place.

Still alive: Titans (9-6), Colts (8-6, vs. Giants), Dolphins (7-7, vs. Jaguars).

NFC

1. Saints (12-2): After playing lights-out offense early in the season, New Orleans’s defense is coming around — just in time for Sunday afternoon’s home game against the Steelers. A victory either this week or next would clinch the NFC home-field advantage because the Saints hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Rams.

2. Rams (11-3): Beware the Cardinals. The Rams have a one-game lead on the Bears (who beat them two weeks ago) in the race for a first-round playoff bye, but they can clinch a first-round bye with a victory over Arizona and a loss by the Bears in San Francisco.

3. Bears (10-4): The NFC North champions, who play the 49ers, hold the head-to-head tiebreaker edge over the Rams in the battle for a first-round bye.

4. Cowboys (8-6): Ah, the NFC East. Someone has to win it and get into the playoffs and Dallas, energized by the arrival of Amari Cooper, holds the tiebreaker against the Redskins and Eagles. The Cowboys play the Buccaneers in a home game Sunday and are at the Giants next week.

5. Seahawks (8-6): The Seahawks failed to clinch a playoff berth in San Francisco, but are in position to do so with a victory over either the Chiefs or the Cardinals, their opponent in the regular-season finale. Both of those games are in Seattle.

6. Vikings (7-6-1): Minnesota needs to take control and win its final two games, in Detroit and at home next week against the Bears. A loss by the Eagles coupled with the Redskins’ loss Saturday could put them in position to clinch a wild card this week.

Still alive: Eagles (7-7, vs. Texans), Panthers (6-8, vs. Falcons) and Redskins (7-8, with the slimmest of chances after Saturday’s loss).

Top story lines

The end might be in sight: The Patriots' dynasty is fading, but they might have one more Super Bowl run left in them. (Read more.)

Harbaugh stays: The Ravens say John Harbaugh will return for the 2019 season. (Read more.)

The future is here: The Saints' Taysom Hill is the NFL’s Swiss Army knife and a sign of the creativity boom. (Read more.)

Patriots lose Josh Gordon: Facing another suspension, Josh Gordon leaves the Patriots. (Read more.)

Injury news

Smith-Schuster removes any doubt: Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has a groin injury, says “of course I’m playing” against the Saints.

A lot on the line this week. The whole season comes down to this. Yes, I’m talking about the fantasy football championship round. Of course I’m playing Sunday!!! Theres no way I can let down the real ones who believed in me by drafting me!! Let’s get it!! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/6YntwS4lpD — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 22, 2018

No Wentz: Nick Foles will make his second consecutive start for the Eagles with Carson Wentz recovering from a back injury.

Odell out: Odell Beckham Jr. will miss his third straight game with a quadriceps injury.

Freeman’s season is finished: The Falcons decided to shut down running back Devonta Freeman, who has not played since mid-October because of knee and groin injuries.

Kerryon Johnson on IR: Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, who has missed four games with a knee injury, has been placed on the injured-reserve list.

Gore’s season ends: Dolphins running back Frank Gore is on the injured reserve list with a foot injury, ending his streak of 126 consecutive games.

