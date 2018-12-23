

Nick Foles led the Eagles to another win and they stayed alive in the NFC wild-card race. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — The playoff hopes of the Philadelphia Eagles could have expired Sunday amid a torrent of rage over penalty flags thrown and not thrown at Lincoln Financial Field and with a furious fourth-quarter comeback by the Houston Texans.

Instead, Nick Foles’s quarterbacking magic continued and the defending Super Bowl champions kept their postseason possibilities alive entering the final week of the regular season. The Eagles beat the Houston Texans, 32-30, in a down-to-the-wire result that impacted both the NFC and AFC playoff races.

Kicker Jake Elliott’s 35-yard field goal as time expired won it for the Eagles on a day when Foles, making his second straight start for the injured Carson Wentz, threw for a franchise-record 471 yards and four touchdowns. Foles orchestrated the drive to set up Elliott’s winning kick after being knocked from the game for a play when he absorbed a hit to the chest by Texans defensive standout Jadeveon Clowney.

“We’re blessed to have two great quarterbacks,” Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor said. “Never count him out. . . . That’s what Nick does.”

The Eagles upped their record to 8-7. They were eliminated from the NFC East title race with the Dallas Cowboys' division clinching win, but they remained in the chase for a wild-card spot.

[NFL, players’ union order report on Eric Reid’s claim of drug-testing targeting]

The Texans’ record dropped to 10-5 and they fell behind the New England Patriots, who beat the Bills on Sunday, for the No. 2 playoff seed in the AFC. If that stands, the Texans would miss out on a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage in a potential conference semifinal. The Texans also lost wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was taken from the field on a cart and reportedly suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon.

“We didn’t do enough today,” Texans Coach Bill O’Brien said.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores for the Texans. His 35-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Vyncint Smith put the Texans ahead, 30-29, with 2:04 remaining. They’d trailed, 29-16, in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles, though, had plenty of reason to trust in Foles, the reigning Super Bowl MVP. He engineered last season’s run to a Super Bowl title with Wentz sidelined by a knee injury. He beat the Rams in Los Angeles last week, with Wentz on the shelf because of a stress fracture in his back. How many backup quarterbacks have a statue in a plaza of their home stadium as Foles does with the monument to him and Coach Doug Pederson discussing the famed “Philly Special” play call in the Super Bowl?

“We never stress,” Agholor said. “We never worry about nothing. We know what the clock is, the time situation. And we just do our stuff. Then we had a curveball when the quarterback gets hit like that. But that’s all on him. He’s a tough dude, man. He gets hit like that and he gets up and makes plays. You can’t say enough about Nick Foles and his toughness and his ability to be a gamer.”

Foles remained on the turf and had to be helped to the Eagles’ sideline after being hit by Clowney, who was penalized for roughing the passer.

“I thought they were going to bury him next to his statue outside,” Eagles defensive end Chris Long said.

With Wentz on the Eagles’ inactive list Sunday, third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld took over for one play. But then Foles trotted back on the field and moved the Eagles into position for Elliott’s game-winner.

“He got up,” Long said. “That was cool. The crowd hung with us all year, through thick and thin. . . . They hung with Nick and they basically willed him back on his feet. And he went and orchestrated a great drive.”

The officiating was an issue all afternoon. There was a grab of Foles’s facemask that wasn’t called on a failed two-point conversion in the first half and a hit by Philadelphia’s Brandon Graham on Watson that was penalized.

In between the calls and non-calls, Foles and Watson engaged in a superb quarterback duel. The game had three 100-yard receivers, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the Texans and Agholor and tight end Zach Ertz for the Eagles. Ertz had a dozen catches to bring his total for the season to 113, breaking the NFL record for catches in a season by a tight end previously held by the Cowboys’ Jason Witten.

“We just keep fighting,” Cox said. “We never give up. They scored with two minutes on the clock. Two minutes is a lot of time in an NFL football game. Just keep fighting, keep scratching and our offense went down the field.”

