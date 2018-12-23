

Jay Gruden, after Saturday's loss. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Redskins' chances of reaching the postseason have been pushed to the brink after Saturday’s 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Washington no longer has a shot at winning the NFC East, and landing a wild-card slot will require a lot of help. Even so, there is slim path for the team to avoid a fourth missed postseason in five seasons under Coach Jay Gruden and a ninth in the last 11 seasons.

[The Redskins finally have a foundation on which to build. Now they need a dose of star power.]

Here’s what has to happen:

The Eagles must lose out. Philadelphia faces the Houston Texans on Sunday and the Redskins in Week 17. The Eagles have to lose both.

Assuming that happens, here are the simplest scenarios for the Redskins to reach the postseason:

— Vikings lose out. That would land an 8-8 Redskins team ahead of Philadelphia and Minnesota in the final wild-card standings.

— Vikings lose one of their remaining two games and tie the other. That would put Minnesota at 7-7-2, and the Redskins' better conference record would leapfrog them into the final wild-card slot (again, assuming an Eagles loss Sunday and a Redskins win in Week 17; that has to happen.)

The other possibility involves the Seattle Seahawks losing their final two games, but then things would get a little weird. If the Redskins are still alive entering Week 17, we’ll get into that then.

