

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder has decisions to make after the team went from first place in the NFC East to missing the playoffs in the second half of the season. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

A season once filled with promise and a realistic shot at an NFC East title ended with the snapping of two bones on the FedEx Field turf four days before Thanksgiving. Everything changed afterward.

The Washington Redskins sat atop the NFC East 10 weeks into the season and was storming toward a second postseason berth under Coach Jay Gruden when Alex Smith broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg, and the outlook for 2018 and beyond was immediately altered. The team lost by two points to the Texans that day to start a 1-5 stretch that included four straight losses and four different starting quarterbacks.

Several things spiraled during that finishing stretch that left the Redskins officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday. Smith was the biggest injury, but there were 21 players that went on injured reserve and players signed off the street found themselves with significant roles.

The defense was mostly spared from major injury, but it buckled down the stretch after playing like one of the best in the league early. The most embarrassing moment of the season came in a 40-16 loss to the lowly Giants. A blown fourth-quarter lead against the Titans and backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert on Saturday sealed it.

“It’s very disappointing without a doubt,” Gruden said. “You look at where we were at 6-3, we had a lot of things going positively. I felt like we were still underachieving so to speak, especially on offense. I think Alex was just starting to get his rhythm a little bit, get a lot more familiar with the players and what we were doing and getting better and better. Then he goes down and obviously Colt goes down and we had issues with the guards and tight ends and everybody else.

“It is a tough pill to swallow because I know we have a very talented team here and I feel like I didn’t get enough out of them to get us in a position to advance to the playoffs."

The team has one game remaining, and several big questions to answer once their offseason officially begins next week. Here are some of the most pressing:

What happens at quarterback?

The Redskins were burned by carrying just two quarterbacks this season. Josh Johnson held down the fort well enough in the last two games, but the Mark Sanchez experiment didn’t even last a full game. Smith’s recovery timeline is unknown, meaning there’s no guarantee he’ll be back for the start of the 2019 season.

McCoy, who broke his leg Dec. 3 versus the Eagles, is poised to begin next season as the starter if Smith isn’t ready to play, but at least one other quarterback will be needed for the summer and training camp. Smith’s $94 million contract makes it difficult to spend on a proven veteran, so it’s more likely the team drafts a quarterback. Perhaps more importantly, the team has to start looking to the future at the position, as Smith will be 35 years old and coming off a major injury and McCoy has not yet proven himself a legitimate successor.

There is a chance that Johnson could be brought back in a reserve role, after his solid performance in games against the Jaguars and Titans.

Who’s in charge?

Decisions will have to be made on the futures of both Gruden and team president Bruce Allen. The team is 35-43-1 in five seasons under Gruden and he’s the longest-tenured coach since Daniel Snyder bought the team. Allen has not built a deep roster in nine seasons, the offense lacks playmakers and the franchise has made the playoffs just twice under his direction. There continues to be talk of a toxic culture under Allen, and the team came under significant criticism earlier this season for the decision — led by Allen — to claim linebacker Reuben Foster off waivers just days after a domestic violence arrest.

Can they rebuild the offensive line?

The team decided not to add depth at the guard position last offseason and paid the price when the top four guards landed on injured reserve. Shawn Lauvao signed a one-year deal last offseason but ended the year on injured reserve, so it’s unclear if he’ll be brought back. Is Arie Kouandjio the future left guard once he gets healthy? Brandon Scherff, the team’s first-round pick at No. 5 overall in 2015, is entering the final year of his contract and will be up for an extension. He also ended the year on injured reserve, so the Redskins will need to consider that during contract negotiations.

Which free agents will be back?

There are several question marks about this roster entering the offseason. Will running back Adrian Peterson be brought back, after playing well in relief of injured second-round pick Derrius Guice on a one-year contract. Will 2015 draft picks linebacker Preston Smith and wide receiver Jamison Crowder get second contracts with the team, or sign elsewhere in free agency?

There is also the matter of potential candidates to be released, like linebacker Zach Brown, who indicated to reporters in recent weeks that the writing was on the wall for his departure. Will D.J. Swearinger, who was critical of defensive coordinator Greg Manusky after Saturday’s loss, which drew a next-day rebuke from Gruden, be let go after the season? This roster could have a very different look next season, and the team needs to add playmakers on offense while adding speed to the defense.

