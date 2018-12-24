

Washington Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger was released Monday after his latest critical comments about the team’s coaching staff, some of which had previously been delivered during radio appearances. So it was fitting that Swearinger broke the news of his release during an appearance with Grant Paulsen on 106.7 The Fan, a station Swearinger appeared on weekly this fall. The news came at the beginning of the previously scheduled interview, but Swearinger’s provocative comments didn’t stop there. What follows are some of the choicest sound bites Swearinger offered up during a 30-minute conversation.

On Coach Jay Gruden telling him he had been released: “I asked him why; he didn’t give me an explanation. So I guess it was just because of the media . . . The last conversation we had, never in a million years would I have thought I’d be released . . . I was just like, ‘Oh wow, why?’ And he didn’t say anything. I guess he didn’t have an answer or respond; he just wanted to release me and that was that. There wasn’t no explanation on why. He just said this is the third time I’ve been in his office and we’re going to release you and that was that.”

On whether he wasn’t a fan of defensive coordinator Greg Manusky’s play-calling: “I wouldn’t say that because we made plays in the things we called. My only issue was a few tweaks here and there that could make us better and get more guys making plays on the ball. That was my only issue about the scheme or this or that. From a player’s perspective we could be better in certain situations. Like I said, on third-and-seven, I would have zone eye so I could see the quarterback. If I’m wrong for that, then I got to deal with the consequences.”

On being released: “I don’t have words for this. I had a Pro Bowl year. I came here and had eight interceptions in two years. I was a captain in year one. This year, I thought I improved on everything. And I get a slap in the face and get released, so you never know what could be said on top of what’s going on. But on my end I knew I gave it my all and put my heart into it every single week to do all I could to win games and get this team to the playoffs. I guess it says a lot about the organization.”

On Gruden as a head coach: “You know, Jay, he’s a players' coach. That can go one of two ways. The players love him — ‘We want to play for you’ — or it can go to a ‘Man we’re not getting enough work.’ And if we are doing the things that we do mediocre-wise or practicing light, then certain things like the playoffs are not going to happen for certain.”

On whether the Redskins got enough work in practice: “I’m not a Redskin anymore. Like I said, I’ve been on a team that has went to the playoffs and [I’ve been on a team that] went 3-13 and I know the formula that Bruce Arians had [with the Arizona Cardinals]. And it was an essential formula. We practiced 10 times harder than we did here. You know, it’s kind of crazy that every time a player that comes here from another team [says] ‘Man, this is so laid-back,’ but I guess that’s just what type of practices we have: We have laid-back practices. Every teammate of my old that comes here, they ask me man why are we practicing so laid-back, why are we just chillin' out here? But I guess that’s just the formula that this team has. It would be less of a man of me to stoop down to the mediocre when I’m not a mediocre guy. I don’t like practicing mediocre, [don’t] like preparing mediocre. That’s sort of the thing that hurt me and got me released, but if that’s the type of man that I am to not accept mediocre than I can live with that. I can live with being released and wanting to win and be a winner.”

On Jonathan Allen tweeting his support for Manusky: “I play defensive back, watch a lot of film. When you play D line — not taking anything away from Allen, he plays D line, he’s in his second year — all they have to do is rush the quarterback or stop the run. It’s a different mind-set when you talk about a DB that’s been in the game for a long while or a D lineman who hasn’t been in the game for a while. The DB and linebackers play a lot of coverage; nine times out of 10, the D line they rush so they don’t know what’s going on back there. … I guess he’s a young player and he doesn’t know about calls in the back end and, you know, he said the right thing. He said Greg Manusky called a good game. He had a great game, Jonathan Allen had a great game. Why wouldn’t he say that when he had a great game? If he had a good game then of course he’s going to say he called a good game. That said, he doesn’t play in coverage, he doesn’t play in the back, he doesn’t know what’s going on in the back end. He’s taking up for his D coordinator as he should. But on my end, I’m taking up for the players and the guys that’s going to war with me.”

On not being voted a captain this year: “I was voted the captain from the players and I have proof of that, from some of my teammates, but that’s another conversation. Everybody voted on the captains this year. Offense and defense. Last year the defense voted for the defense and offense voted for the offense . . . I do know for a fact that I was named one of the captains and one of my teammates' votes did put me ahead of [a] three-way tie and it was the coach’s decision to name [Mason Foster] the [defensive] captain. This is the first team I’ve been on where we only have three captains. Everywhere else I’ve been we’ve had four or five captains. This is my first year of my six-year career in which we have three captains. It’s ironic, but you could read between those lines. It’s not rocket science why I wasn’t the captain. I’m a vocal guy, passionate guy who wants to win, and if the coaches feel I’m too smart or I’m a weapon as far as my smarts are concerned and to ignore when things are going wrong or not going well then they got to release the guy that has knowledge or has respect in the locker room, I guess.”

On how receptive coaches were to feedback: “My defensive backs coach, he understood everything. I would always come to them, text them at times throughout the night while I’m watching film till 1, 2 o’clock in the morning. Asking them, 'Hey Coach, what do you think about this coverage? If we run this coverage we’ll be able to stop the run, we’ll be able to stop the pass. We’ll be dominant if we run these certain coverages . . . It’s been times where I done broke it down and even taught my coaches certain coverages that would be so successful, man. If you just run it and if everyone just came on the same page. I asked Coach Manusky, I sent him text messages 1, 2 o’clock in the morning. ‘Aye Coach, can we run this?’ "

On his relationship with Manusky: “When I’m done playing football, he wants me to come coach. I still have the text messages. I still have all of that. But it is what it is.”

On what helmet he would wear if he winds up in the Pro Bowl: “I guess I gotta wear a South Carolina Gamecocks helmet, man.”

On his turbulent NFL career: “I’ve grown a lot in these last six years. I’m peaceful in this moment right now. Not like the last, I got released from Houston, I got released from Tampa and that wasn’t so peaceful, but I am peaceful right now because I know I laid everything on the line and did it the right way.”

On what he would do as a coach if a player called him out: “I would talk to the player, get him to understand that ‘Okay, well we don’t like this or like that,’ and if that doesn’t work we’ll just tell the media you can’t interview this guy. We don’t want this guy interviewed . . . That’s something that I said in the past, ‘Aye Coach, if you don’t like the things that I said, just tell them to stop interviewing me, bro,’ because the only thing I know is 100 percent the truth and being real. So if you don’t want me being interviewed, if you don’t want these people hearing what I got to say, just tell these people to stop interviewing me and keep me away from the media. And I’ll be fine with just coming to work and ballin.’”

