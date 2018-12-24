

Nick Foles leaves the field after what may be his last home game with the Eagles. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

The once and future quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles remains Carson Wentz, but Nick Foles is always going to have a special relationship with the team’s fans.

Foles grew emotional as he spoke Sunday after leading the Eagles to a 32-30 comeback victory over the Houston Texans with a franchise-record 471-yard performance in what might have been his final home game with the team. Foles, who stepped in when Wentz was hurt last season and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship, is filling in again with Wentz injured, and he has the Eagles in the mix for another playoff berth after impressive wins over the Rams and Texans.

“Like I said, I love playing in Philly. I knew there’s a chance this could be it. I don’t think about the future, but I am aware of that. This city means a lot to me,” he told reporters. “This team means a lot to me. Wearing that jersey means a lot to me.

Nick Foles Emotional on Possible Last Eagles GM in Philly



"It’s emotional... I love playing in Philly. I knew there was a chance this could be it... I am aware off that because this city means a lot to me, this team means a lot to me wearing that jersey means a lot to me"@6abc pic.twitter.com/jCKWFS20p4 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 24, 2018

"A couple of weeks ago when I ran out of the tunnel [before Wentz got hurt], I wasn’t expecting to play. I got emotional then, because I knew there’s a chance it’s coming to an end. But at the end of the day, I am very grateful for every opportunity to play here. Playing in front of our fans, wearing that jersey, no matter what.

"No one can ever take that away from me. This was a special one [against the Texans]. I don't know what the future holds. I'm not going to worry about it.

“I’m just going to focus on now, enjoy being in Philadelphia, enjoy the people, enjoy wearing this jersey. This is one of the most special moments of my life.”

Even Gritty would have been left teary-eyed by that kind of message.

Merry Christmas Philly. Thank y’all for being loud. Love y’all. pic.twitter.com/2i3z8Z1DZk — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) December 23, 2018

Foles was shaken up on Philadelphia’s final drive, but Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that the quarterback’s ribs are fine and that he will start the team’s finale against the Redskins at FedEx Field. The Eagles need to beat the Redskins and hope the Vikings lose at home to the Bears to make the playoffs as a wild-card team. But the best the Eagles can do is the NFC’s sixth seed, meaning they won’t play at home again this season.

As for what the future holds, Foles’s contract has an option year with a player void for 2019, which means that it would cost the Eagles $20 million to keep him. That makes him an expensive insurance policy with Wentz on the roster. Unless, of course, he can duplicate what he did last season, and lead the team to another title.

The Patriots weren’t happy with Foles following his stellar Super Bowl performance, but they appreciated his more recent work, which left them in position to get a first-round playoff bye.

We never thought we'd say this in 2018, but...



Thanks Nick Foles! #StNick pic.twitter.com/KFVWYzDIOE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 23, 2018

Read more from The Post:

Mike Tomlin wanted to ‘be aggressive’ with a fake punt. Now the Steelers are in major trouble.

The NFL playoff scenarios, schedule (including Colts-Titans finale) take shape

Four big postseason questions facing the Redskins

The Ravens could make a deep, postseason run

Jay Gruden says he’ll consider disciplining D.J. Swearinger after critical comments

The NFL playoffs suddenly seem wide open