No one wanted the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs very badly this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs squandered their chance Sunday night to clinch that top seed. They lost at Seattle, 38-31, in a compelling showdown between quarterbacks Russell Wilson of the Seahawks and Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City.

That left the Los Angeles Chargers lamenting their defeat Saturday night at home to the Baltimore Ravens. If the Chargers had beaten the Ravens, the Chiefs’ loss would have put L.A. atop the AFC West and leading the race for the No. 1 seed entering Week 17.

[‘No one wants to face us’: The Ravens’ defense has made Baltimore a formidable threat in the AFC]

So for the Chiefs, nothing is lost at this point. They’ll get another chance next Sunday, when a victory at home over the Oakland Raiders will give them the division title and the top seed, which brings an opening-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. That would be particularly helpful to the Chiefs given the difficulty that any opponent would have going into Arrowhead Stadium looking for a win.

The Chiefs do not resemble a dominating team these days. They’ve lost two straight and three of five games to drop their record to 11-4 following a 9-1 start. Coach Andy Reid’s teams over the years in Philadelphia and Kansas City have not exactly been known for peaking at playoff time. And these Chiefs appear vulnerable as the postseason nears.

“Like every game, there’s always something to learn for all of us,” Reid said at his postgame news conference.

The Chiefs had better learn not to keep squandering opportunities to secure the No. 1 seed. Mahomes did his part Sunday night, throwing for 273 yards and three touchdowns. But the Kansas City defense could not hold up its end of the bargain. Wilson threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns. and added 57 of Seattle’s 210 rushing yards.

“Want to add a name to the MVP list or conversation? How about Russell Wilson?” NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth said on the network’s broadcast of the game. “He’s been that good tonight.”

Wilson had help. The Seahawks had a 100-yard receiver in wideout Doug Baldwin and a 100-yard rusher in tailback Chris Carson. The Seahawks clinched an NFC playoff berth in what once seemed likely to be a rebuilding season.

“It’s not complicated,” Wilson told NBC after the game. “It’s just hard work. It’s just belief …. We’re still not done yet.”

It didn’t begin well this season for the Seahawks. But they’ve gone 9-4 since losing their first two games, and Coach Pete Carroll has done one of the best coaching jobs of a tenure in Seattle that has included a Super Bowl triumph and a Super Bowl defeat. Those teams were loaded with both talent and expectations. This team? Not so much.

“There weren’t very many people,” Carroll said, “that thought we’d ever have a chance to be in this position.”

