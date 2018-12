The Americans are slight favorites at the Women's World Cup, which will take place June 7 through July 7 at nine venues in France. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Additional matches and events will be added throughout the year as they are announced.

January

3-9: MLS scouting combine in Orlando

4: MAC Hermann Trophy ceremony in St. Louis

4: Liga MX Clausura season begins

5: English FA Cup third round

5: Asian Cup in United Arab Emirates begins

7: U.S. men’s national team camp begins in Chula Vista, Calif.

9-13: United Soccer Coaches convention in Chicago

10-12: Florida Cup in Orlando with Ajax, Eintracht Frankfurt, Flamengo, Sao Paulo

10: NWSL draft in Chicago

11: MLS draft in Chicago

19: U.S. women at France friendly in Le Havre

21: MLS training camps open

22: U.S. women at Spain friendly in Alacante

22: Copa Libertadores begins

26: English FA Cup fourth round

27: U.S. men vs. Panama friendly in Glendale, Ariz.

February

1: Asian Cup final in Abu Dhabi

2: U.S. men vs. Costa Rica friendly in San Jose, Calif.

8-10: MLS preseason, Pacific Rim Cup in Honolulu

12-20: UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg

14-17: USSF annual general meeting in Scottsdale, Ariz.

16: English FA Cup round of 16

16-23: MLS preseason, Carolina Challenge Cup

19-21: Concacaf Champions League round of 16, first leg

26-28: Concacaf Champions League round of 16, second leg

27: U.S. women vs. Japan in SheBelieves Cup in Chester, Pa.

March

2: U.S. women vs. England in SheBelieves Cup in Nashville

2-3: MLS regular season begins

4: NWSL training camps open

5: U.S. women vs. Brazil in SheBelieves Cup in Tampa

5-7: Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal, first leg

5-13: UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg

8-10: USL Championship regular season begins

12-14: Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal, second leg

14-15: FIFA Council meetings in Miami

15: UEFA Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal draw

15: UEFA Europa League quarterfinal and semifinal draw

16: English FA Cup quarterfinals

18-26: FIFA men’s fixture window

20-21: UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals, first leg

24: Canada vs. French Guiana men’s Nations League in Vancouver

27-28: UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals, second leg

29: USL League One regular season begins

April

2-3: Coupe de France semifinals

2-4: Concacaf Champions League semifinals, first leg

4: U.S. women vs. Australia friendly in Commerce City, Colo.

6: English FA Cup semifinals

7: U.S. women vs. Belgium friendly in Los Angeles

9-10: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, first leg

9-11: Concacaf Champions League semifinals, second leg

11: UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, first leg

13-14: NWSL regular season begins

14-21: Dallas Cup youth tournament

16-17: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, second leg

18: UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, second leg

20-21: UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals, first leg

23-24: German Cup semifinals

23-25: Concacaf Champions League finals, first leg

27: Coupe de France final in Saint-Denis

27-28: UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals, second leg

30-May 1: UEFA Champions League semifinals, first leg

30-May 2: Concacaf Champions League finals, second leg

May

2: UEFA Europa League semifinals, first leg

7-8: UEFA Champions League semifinals, second leg

9: UEFA Europa League semifinals, second leg

12: U.S. women vs. South Africa friendly in Santa Clara, Calif.

15: Coppa Italia final in Rome

16: U.S. women vs. New Zealand friendly in St. Louis

18: English FA Cup final at Wembley

18: UEFA Women’s Champions League final in Budapest

23: U-20 World Cup (men) begins in Poland

25: German Cup final in Berlin

25: Copa del Rey final

26: U.S. women vs. Mexico in Harrison, N.J.

26: Liga MX Clausura season ends

29: UEFA Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan

June

1: UEFA Champions League final in Madrid

3-11: FIFA men’s fixture window

5: FIFA Congress in Paris

5-6: UEFA Nations League semifinals in Portugal: Portugal vs. Switzerland and Netherlands vs. England

7: Women’s World Cup begins in France

9: UEFA Nations League final in Porto

11: U.S. Women’s World Cup opener vs. Thailand in Le Havre

14: Copa America begins in Brazil

15: Concacaf Gold Cup begins

15: Africa Cup of Nations begins, venue tbd

15: U-20 World Cup (men) final in Lodz

July

7: Women’s World Cup final in Lyon

7: Gold Cup final in Chicago

7: Copa America final in Rio de Janeiro

13: Africa Cup of Nations final

Mid July-early August: International Champions Cup

Late July-early August: MLS All-Star Game in Orlando

August

14: Campeones Cup in Atlanta, Atlanta United vs. Mexican team

14: UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul

20-22: Copa Libertadores quarterfinals, first leg

27-29: Copa Libertadores quarterfinals, second leg

September

2-10: FIFA men’s fixture window

October

1-2: Copa Libertadores semifinals, first leg

5-27: U-17 World Cup (men) in Peru

7-15: FIFA men’s fixture window

19-20: NWSL semifinals

22-23: Copa Libertadores semifinals, second leg

26: NWSL final

November

TBA: MLS Cup

11-19: FIFA men’s fixture window

23: Copa Libertadores final

December

TBA: FIFA Club World Cup

6-8: College Cup (women) in San Jose

13-15: College Cup (men) in Cary, N.C.