

Minnesota's Kyle Rudolph comes down with his "Hail Rudy" in Detroit. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Vikings authored one of Sunday’s biggest plays when they hit on a Hail Mary against the Lions. But was it even the best Hail Mary of the weekend? Not by a long shot.

That nod has to go to North Shore High, which needed a miracle to pull out a win in a Texas state championship game — and got one on a 45-yard touchdown catch with no time left.

Trailing 36-35 with three seconds left at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis heaved a pass that almost sailed out of the back of the end zone. However, amid a thicket of players, North Shore’s A.J. Carter came down with the ball to stun Duncanville, 41-36, and secure a Class 6A Division I state title that will be remembered for years to come.

HOLY COW!!!



In one of the most amazing plays you will EVER see, @NSNationFB wins on a Hail Mary heave to the end zone!#UILonFOX pic.twitter.com/dLF0dkDQO4 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) December 23, 2018

OH MY GOD WHAT HAVE I JUST SEEN!!!!!!!!!!!!



NORTH SHORE WINS ON A PRAYER TO THE ENDZONE!!!😱😱😱😱



North Shore 41 - Duncanville 36

FINAL@TheOldCoach | #UILState | 6A-DI pic.twitter.com/CxwfEUzTmL — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisTOC) December 23, 2018

There was just as much pandemonium in the radio booth, with Chase Snyder, a play-by-play announcer for TexansLive.com, and analyst Bert Brocker barely able to believe what they just saw (H/T Awful Announcing).

You know that Hail Mary that North Shore won on to win the state championship? I got to call that. The camera was on me for the call. Here it is. What a weekend. pic.twitter.com/yR1IG1Khql — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) December 23, 2018

That play took place on Saturday night, more than setting the stage for similar heroics in the NFL. There was time for one last play in the first half of the Minnesota-Detroit game and Kirk Cousins made the most of it, finding his 6-foot-6 tight end, Kyle Rudolph, for a 44-yard score.

KIRK COUSINS HAIL MARY! 🔥🔥🔥



Rudolph brings a gift to @Vikings' fans two days early 🙌#SKOL pic.twitter.com/feI2hYQBMj — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2018

“It was a big way to gain some momentum going into the half after a slow start,” Cousins said after the game, a 27-9 Vikings win. “They were calling it a ‘Hail Rudy’ after it happened.”

“I joked earlier that I had a lot of rebounds in high school basketball,” Rudolph said. “At that point, it just turns into another rebound. Maybe I’ll see if I can get that added to my career total in high school rebounds.”

That’s a pretty solid quote, but it had nothing on this gem from North Shore’s Davis, when asked for his state of mind just before tossing his Hail Mary. “I was thinking, ‘God’s gonna bless us with a miracle’ — and that’s what he did,” the sophomore quarterback said with a broad smile.

“Things broke down, we didn’t get the ball out of our hand, we ended up having to burn our timeout and there was only four seconds left and nothing left to do but take a shot,” North Shore Coach Jon Kay said of the final sequence (via the Houston Chronicle).

“It’s called a Hail Mary for a reason,” he added. “Somebody’s living right.”

