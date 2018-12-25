

One of the first calls quarterback Josh Johnson made after signing with the Redskins on Dec. 5 was to Dave Boller, general manager of the San Diego Fleet of the nascent Alliance of American Football league. One week earlier in Las Vegas, the Fleet made Johnson, who starred at the University of San Diego from 2004 to 2007, the No. 1 pick in the AAF’s inaugural quarterback draft. Boller was giddy at the prospect of the dual-threat QB leading Fleet Coach Mike Martz’s offense.

The Fleet will open training camp Jan. 5, six days after the Redskins' season finale against the Eagles and roughly a month before San Diego’s AAF season opener Feb. 9 against the San Antonio Commanders. While the Redskins were officially eliminated from playoff contention Sunday, it remains to be seen whether Johnson will be in attendance.

“The ball will be in Josh’s court,” Boller said in a recent phone interview. “Everyone in the organization is wishing him well. Do we hope he’s with the San Diego Fleet this year? Yeah, but if not, good for Josh. He deserves it.”

The Redskins signed the 32-year-old Johnson to back up Mark Sanchez after Colt McCoy suffered a fractured fibula in Week 13. After relieving an ineffective Sanchez and leading a pair of touchdown drives against the Giants in his Redskins debut, Johnson earned his first start since 2013. He helped lead the Redskins to a 16-13 victory over the Jaguars, his first career win as a starting quarterback, and played well again in Saturday’s 25-16 loss to the Titans before throwing a pair of interceptions late in the fourth quarter, one on the game’s final play.

Boller, who has nearly 20 years of NFL scouting and front office experience, was impressed by Johnson’s skills when he first saw him at the NFL scouting combine while working for the Lions a decade ago. Johnson led San Diego to three consecutive Pioneer Football League titles under Coach Jim Harbaugh, but his games were rarely televised. Every NFL team knew his name after his performance at the combine, which Boller described as “unbelievable.”

Johnson was a fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers in the 2008 NFL draft and started five games over three seasons in Tampa Bay before bouncing around the league as a backup QB. The Redskins are his 12th team in 10 years. He is due to become a free agent after the season, but he may have played his way into an opportunity to remain in Washington as a backup in 2019.

When Boller joined the Fleet this summer after spending the previous two years in a recruiting role at Syracuse, he was pleasantly surprised to learn that Johnson was interested in playing in the eight-team league founded by Charlie Ebersol and former Colts GM Bill Polian. Martz, who won a Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams and last coached in the NFL as the offensive coordinator for the Bears in 2011, looked forward to working with Johnson.

“I loved him coming out of college, thought he was a terrific talent,” Martz told the San Diego Union-Tribune last month. “I think he’s one of those guys that had some mechanical things, footwork stuff, that can be cleaned up, and he’d have been fine. I feel like it’s all there for him. Very accurate. Great feet. Smart guy. And, he’s local.”

Johnson grew up a 49ers fan in Oakland, so he was used to seeing Martz’s “Greatest Show on Turf” offenses light up the scoreboard for the Rams. After being signed and released by his hometown Raiders in the span of two months last offseason, Johnson saw the AAF as another chance to prove himself while finally playing a leading role.

“When the Alliance opportunity came up, it made sense to me,” Johnson said on the “Ben and Woods” show on San Diego’s 1090 AM after the QB Draft. " . . . Now I have the opportunity to be the leader of a franchise. I’m really excited about that, and I know I’m finally going to get the opportunity to really show what happens when I’m able to run the show. I can’t wait.”

Johnson’s cousin, running back Marshawn Lynch, accompanied him to the QB draft. Boller said he talked to Lynch in Vegas and Lynch told him that he’d consider coming out of retirement if it meant he got to play with Johnson. It was unclear if Lynch was being serious, but the Fleet may not get a chance to find out. While the team held a minicamp last week, Johnson was at Redskins Park preparing to face the Titans, thousands of miles away from his other team.

“From day one, when we sign people, I say, ‘Hey, if an NFL team calls, you can go,' " said Boller, who has texted Johnson every week since he signed with Washington. “That’s what we want, and then hopefully they come back. [Johnson] doesn’t have a big ego and he has something to prove. He wants to show all these [NFL] teams that he deserved a better chance.”

Johnson, who hasn’t announced his plans for after the NFL season, would earn a $70,000 salary if he returned to San Diego to play for the Fleet in January. San Diego has three other quarterbacks on its roster, including Mike Bercovici, who attended Boller’s alma mater, Arizona State.

“We’ve got a good group,” Boller said. “We’re hoping the big guy comes with us, but we’ll see. I still hope he comes back. There’s a chance. I’m always a glass-half-full guy. I hope he finishes off strong with his guys, and maybe he wants to come back and play more, and then the whole [NFL] will see him more. . . . We knew exactly what he could do for us. Now he’s doing it in the National Football League.”

