Each week, national NFL writer Mark Maske ranks the league’s 32 teams. This week, the Saints stay put at No. 1. But three other members of last week’s top five — the Chargers, Texans and Chiefs — lost. So the Bears move up to No. 2 and the Ravens ascend to No. 4. That makes it two defense-first teams in the top four in a season that is supposedly all about offense. It could make for an interesting postseason.

1. New Orleans Saints (13-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 1

The No. 1 seed has been secured. That means that someone must go to New Orleans and win during the NFC playoffs to keep the Saints from reaching the Super Bowl. It’s a daunting task for the rest of the conference, and it would be a fairly major surprise at this point if Coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees don’t reach Atlanta seeking their second Super Bowl title in tandem.

2. Chicago Bears (11-4) | Last Week’s Rank: 3

The defense continues to thrive, and the Bears will be a formidable team entering the NFC playoffs. But if they want to be an honest-to-goodness Super Bowl threat, the offense simply will have to be more productive than it was against the San Francisco 49ers.

3. Los Angeles Rams (12-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 6

The Rams prevailed Sunday at Arizona and probably will end the regular season on a two-game winning streak, with a meeting with the 49ers on Sunday. But the way this team played over the final month of the regular season is more than a little bit unsettling.

4. Baltimore Ravens (9-6) | Last Week’s Rank: 7

The Ravens are in very good shape after the road triumph Saturday night over the Los Angeles Chargers, moving into first place in the AFC North after the Steelers lost Sunday at New Orleans. The combination of that defense and the Lamar Jackson-led offense has been formidable. But what if there is another Week 17 disappointment in the offing? Would there be buyer’s remorse over Friday’s oddly timed declaration that Coach John Harbaugh will be retained for next season?

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) | Last Week’s Rank: 2

The Chargers should be kicking themselves for the loss to the Ravens. If they’d won, they’d be on the verge of securing the AFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the conference. Yes, this team could go on the road as a wild card and reach the Super Bowl. But no, that’s not likely.

6. Seattle Seahawks (9-6) | Last Week’s Rank: 13

This has been a tremendous coaching job by Pete Carroll, probably better than he did during the seasons when the Seahawks won one Super Bowl and lost another. In a transitional season that could have been all about rebuilding, the Seahawks have gotten progressively better and will enter the NFC playoffs on a roll.

7. New England Patriots (10-5) | Last Week’s Rank: 10

The Patriots are back in business with the AFC’s second seed now within their grasp. But the on-field ramifications of wide receiver Josh Gordon’s latest-off field issues are significant. The Patriots’ wide receiver situation has regressed to where it was early in the season, with a lack of receiving help for quarterback Tom Brady.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) | Last Week’s Rank: 5

Nothing was really lost, at least not yet, with the defeat Sunday night in Seattle. The Chiefs still can wrap up the AFC’s top seed with a win Sunday at home over the Raiders. But it doesn’t appear that this team is peaking as the postseason nears. The Chiefs will enter the AFC playoffs appearing vulnerable, even if they win Sunday.

9. Indianapolis Colts (9-6) | Last Week’s Rank: 8

The Colts’ return to relevance this season has been as impressive as it has been surprising. Even if they don’t win Sunday night’s duel with the Titans for the final wild-card spot in the AFC, this should be considered a highly successful season for them.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) | Last Week’s Rank: 14

Nick Foles is saving the Eagles again while filling in for Carson Wentz. After beating the Rams in L.A., Foles beat the Texans with a dramatic late drive Sunday that set up a winning field goal. The defending champs still have playoff hopes entering Sunday’s regular season finale at FedEx Field. But they need help. This time, Foles might not have quite enough time to work his magic.

11. Houston Texans (10-5) | Last Week’s Rank: 4

Deshaun Watson’s superb play wasn’t enough Sunday in Philly. The Texans have fallen behind the Patriots for the AFC’s No. 2 seed and the loss of wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to an Achilles’ injury is significant. It’s difficult, at this point, to see the Texans making a run deep into the postseason.

12. Dallas Cowboys (9-6) | Last Week’s Rank: 11

The Cowboys rebounded from the shutout loss to the Colts to get back into the win column against the Buccaneers. The obvious issue going into the postseason is: Will the offense play well enough during the playoffs for the Cowboys to have any chance? It’s anyone’s guess at this point.

13. Tennessee Titans (9-6) | Last Week’s Rank: 12

Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert came to the rescue Saturday against the Redskins after Marcus Mariota was hurt. Mariota’s uncertain playing status makes the Titans feel like underdogs in Sunday night’s showdown with the Colts for the AFC’s sixth and final playoff spot.

14. Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 15

The Vikings might eke into the NFC playoffs, after all, in the first season after they handed quarterback Kirk Cousins an $84 million contract with the belief that he’d get them to the Super Bowl. It’s not exactly what the Vikings had in mind. But just getting into the playoffs still would be far better than just missing them.

15. Cleveland Browns (7-7-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 16

The Ravens had better be wary. The Browns are playing well, and they should be motivated Sunday by the possibility of securing a winning season.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 9

The failed fake punt dialed up by Coach Mike Tomlin was beyond aggressive. It was desperate. The narrow loss at New Orleans leaves the Steelers, as things now stand, on the outside of the AFC playoffs. That would have been virtually inconceivable when this team was 7-2-1 and resembling a top AFC contender.



After losing at New Orleans, Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers enter Week 17 on the outside of the AFC playoffs. (Derick E. Hingle/USA Today Sports)

17. Green Bay Packers (6-8-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 23

Why, exactly, is Aaron Rodgers still out there playing these meaningless games? What he wants shouldn’t matter. The Packers would be wise to sit him and make certain he’s healthy going into next season.

18. Atlanta Falcons (6-9) | Last Week’s Rank: 27

The Falcons at least have not surrendered, and they have a chance to finish their disappointing season on a three-game winning streak.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10) | Last Week’s Rank: 28

A season that began with seemingly legitimate Super Bowl aspirations is ending with the Jaguars firmly in playing-out-the-string mode. Is this still a team with a bright future? It’s difficult to believe that’s the case.

20. Washington Redskins (7-8) | Last Week’s Rank: 17

The decision by Coach Jay Gruden to release D.J. Swearinger after the safety’s postgame criticism of defensive coordinator Greg Manusky was an overreaction. If a coaching staff is secure in its abilities, it can withstand being questioned by players, as long as those players are giving maximum effort and doing what they’re directed to do on the field. Even so, Gruden has done a generally commendable job of keeping the depleted Redskins competitive.

21. Miami Dolphins (7-8) | Last Week’s Rank: 18

The Dolphins are not exactly finishing the season strong. It says here that Coach Adam Gase should be retained for another season, particularly given the lack of attractive head coaching candidates during the upcoming hiring cycle. But that no longer seems like a certainty.

22. New York Giants (5-10) | Last Week’s Rank: 19

The Giants did nothing during the offseason to get a quarterback of the future. They’ve done nothing during the season to develop a quarterback of the future, or even to begin to see if they might have one on their roster. Now they must try to get a quarterback of the future in an upcoming NFL draft that is not nearly as well-stocked at the position as was last year’s draft.

23. Oakland Raiders (4-11) | Last Week’s Rank: 31

The Raiders bid farewell (perhaps) to Oakland by actually playing like a legitimate NFL team Monday night.

24. San Francisco 49ers (4-11) | Last Week’s Rank: 20

There has been no progress in the second year under Coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch. Do they get a pass because of the injury to Jimmy Garoppolo? Perhaps. But their six-year contracts are now one-third done and the 49ers are no closer to recapturing their glorious past than they were when Lynch and Shanahan were hired.

25. Buffalo Bills (5-10) | Last Week’s Rank: 21

Josh Allen has seven touchdown passes, 11 interceptions and a passer rating of 63.7 as his rookie season nears its finish. Those who contended before the draft that Allen was more of a project than an NFL-ready passer were correct.

26. Detroit Lions (5-10) | Last Week’s Rank: 22

Matt Patricia inherited a team that went 9-7 last season with Jim Caldwell as its coach and will have five or six wins this season. Stop with the stuff about Patricia needing to establish a culture. He had a nine-win culture and has turned it into, so far, a five-win culture.

27. Denver Broncos (6-9) | Last Week’s Rank: 24

If anyone in a Broncos uniform was particularly interested Monday night in trying to save Coach Vance Joseph’s job, it wasn’t evident.

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-10) | Last Week’s Rank: 25

Jameis Winston’s improved play down the stretch has been encouraging. Can the Buccaneers count on him to be a franchise QB going forward? That’s debatable. But they probably don’t have much choice but to stick with Winston and hope that things work out.

29. Cincinnati Bengals (6-9) | Last Week’s Rank: 26

The unraveling of this team has been a sad sight. It would be surprising if the Bengals manage to give the Steelers much of a fight Sunday in Pittsburgh.

30. Carolina Panthers (6-9) | Last Week’s Rank: 29

Yes, the Panthers actually were regarded as a contender at one point this season. That’s a rapidly fading memory now.

31. Arizona Cardinals (3-12) | Last Week’s Rank: 30

The expectation now is that the Cardinals will dismiss Steve Wilks as their coach after only one season. That would not be wise. The Cardinals have been dreadful, no doubt. But the QB situation hasn’t been good, and just about any coach deserves more than one season to try to make things work.

32. New York Jets (4-11) | Last Week’s Rank: 32

Sam Darnold played very well Sunday against the Packers and has five touchdown passes and no interceptions over his last two games. He could be on his way to ending his rookie season on a high note, and that would mean that not everything about this season was terrible for the Jets.

