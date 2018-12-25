

Jon Gruden hugs fans after the Raiders' win Monday night in what could have been their final game in Oakland. (D. Ross Cameron/AP)

The Raiders bid, in all likelihood, their on-field farewell to Oakland on Monday night. It was a far-from-compelling Christmas Eve matchup with the equally forlorn Denver Broncos in the playing-out-the-string portion of a dreary season in which so little has gone right for the Raiders and their $100 million coach, Jon Gruden.

But at least the Raiders didn’t embarrass themselves any further or add to the misery. They beat the Broncos, 27-14, on a muddy field at the Oakland Coliseum and now can go about the unusual task of figuring out where they will play next season.

It was difficult to call the night sentimental, given that the Raiders were playing in a city that is suing them. But injured Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, an Oakland native, was on hand to light the torch that the team uses to memorialize the franchise’s late founder, Al Davis. The Raiders did seem to connect with their fans and the evening did conjure visions of better days for a franchise with a glorious past.

Gruden mostly has been unable to recapture those glories in the first season of his second go-round as the team’s coach. But the season winds down with the Raiders, at least, playing some more respectable football. They’ve won three of their past six games following a 1-8 start. They put a severe dent in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff chances a few weeks ago. And they made the dispirited Broncos look overmatched Monday night.

Afterward, Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr each interacted with the crowd. Gruden hugged fans.

“Our fans really fuel us,” Gruden said at his postgame news conference. “Just to share the victory with them for a few minutes is always special.”

Carr took a postgame lap around the field, slapping hands with fans who were in the first row of the stands.



Derek Carr greets fans after Monday's game. (Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

“It’s been five years,” he told ESPN later. “There’s been a lot of hard times, a lot of fun times. We’ve all come together. Whether you like us or not, Raider Nation is the most loyal fans in the world. Just to be able to say thank you — this is where I started my career. We don’t know if we’ll be here next year. And if not, I wanted to make sure I took the chance to say thank you to all of them. Obviously I couldn’t see everybody. But I tried to get to everybody and just tell them thanks for always having our back.”

The improved play makes Gruden look less like a coaching relic from a bygone era. He did throw a challenge flag on a Broncos’ touchdown Monday night. That was fine, other than the fact that he’s not allowed to challenge a scoring play and the fact that he was dead wrong about Broncos quarterback Case Keenum being across the line of scrimmage before he threw a pass on the play. Details, details.

But at least it no longer is a certainty that the NFL game, as it’s now played, has passed Gruden by. Raiders owner Mark Davis lured Gruden from ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth with a 10-year contract estimated to be worth about $10 million per season. It didn’t look like money well spent when the Raiders traded standout pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears before the season, dealt productive wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys before the trade deadline and then watched Mack and Cooper transform their new teams into division winners while the Raiders stumbled and bumbled along.

Are Gruden and the Raiders finally building toward something? It’s difficult to know. Carr undeniably has played better of late, and the Raiders players clearly have not quit on Gruden. Dwayne Harris opened the scoring Monday night with a remarkable touchdown on a 99-yard punt return after the Broncos tried but failed to down the football. As the night progressed, it was the effort level of the Broncos players, not that of the Raiders, being questioned by ESPN’s broadcasters.

“We’ve actually been playing some good football here for the last half of the season,” Carr said. “We’ve come out and won some games. We know we’re close. To be able to continue to trust the process, everyone buying in and seeing despite everything, we’ve hung in there and we’ve been able to beat some good football teams. That means a lot to us.”

But it’s impossible to say with any certainty that things will get better for the Raiders next season and beyond. They have a trio of first-round picks in next year’s NFL draft, thanks to the Mack and Cooper trades. But General Manager Reggie McKenzie has been fired, an official acknowledgment that Gruden and Gruden alone is in charge of the football operation. Is there any reason to be confident that he will make the most of the draft choices? After the trades, the Raiders need to emerge with a dominant defender and a game-changing receiver just to break even.

It remains anyone’s guess where the Raiders will play next season, with their move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season pending. At this month’s NFL owners’ meetings in Dallas, Mark Davis did not rule out any possibilities. He didn’t rule out playing in Santa Clara, Calif., with the 49ers; or playing in San Antonio; or in a temporary home in Vegas; or in San Diego. He didn’t rule out playing another season in Oakland, even with the city having filed a lawsuit against the Raiders, the league and other NFL teams over the relocation. Since then, other possibilities that have been mentioned include the Raiders playing in San Francisco at AT&T Park, home of baseball’s Giants, or in London.

All of that uncertainty hung in the air Monday. Yet it was a good night for the Raiders, something to be savored in a season with so few of them.

“Raider Nation, it’s tough,” Carr said. “They’re gritty and they’re loyal. Like I said, we’ve been through a lot.”