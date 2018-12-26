

Tua Tagovailoa says his ankle is recovering nicely, thank you very much. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Time is running out for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who still hasn’t completely recovered from ankle surgery with the Orange Bowl national semifinal against Oklahoma bearing down in three days.

Is “80 to 85 percent” of an ankle good enough to play on? That’s where Tagovailoa, who came off the bench to lead the Crimson Tide to the national championship in January, estimated he is in his recovery from a surgical procedure four weeks ago.

The Heisman Trophy runner-up was hurt during Alabama’s victory over Georgia on Dec. 1. “I’m getting treatment at this moment,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s been a lot better. If I could grade from a scale of 0 to 100, I would say it’s at 80 to 85 percent.”

Although there were reports that a high ankle injury of the sort that Tagovailoa had could take a month or longer to heal, the sophomore had other ideas. “You’ve got to go into [it] with the mind-set you want to get better right away,” he said, “and that’s how I took it.”

He doesn’t expect that he’ll need a limited playbook, either. “It’s a full send. It’s a full send,” Tagovailoa said. “We’re running all the plays that we normally run. And if I wasn’t able to run some of the plays, then I don’t think I should be out there. I think it’s a full send.”

But will that translate to 100 percent for kickoff Saturday or will the Tide turn to Jalen Hurts?

“Tua’s been able to practice and get all the reps that he’s needed to get,” Coach Nick Saban told reporters Monday. “It’ll be interesting to see after having a few days off, with the additional rehab, how that impacts his ability to get closer to 100 percent.”

