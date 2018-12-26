

Just when it looked like the Blake Bortles era was over in Jacksonville, it has suddenly been revived. Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone announced Wednesday that the embattled quarterback would start in the team’s final regular season game against the Houston Texans.

But Sunday’s game could still be his last in a Jaguar uniform. Bortles is in the middle of a three-year, $54 million contract, but the team can opt out of the deal over the summer. And with a projected top-10 draft choice, Jacksonville could spend a pick on a quarterback — though college football’s top quarterback prospect, Oregon’s Justin Hebert, announced Wednesday he’d return to college for his senior season — or look to swing a trade to place a veteran under center.

Baltimore looks willing to part with longtime starter Joe Flacco as dual-threat former Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson emerges as the team’s next leader. Eli Manning’s future with the Giants is uncertain. Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater and Browns backup Tyrod Taylor will also be free agents in 2019.

Cody Kessler has started Jacksonville’s past four games, going 2-2 in that span, but he has been no answer for the inept Jaguar offense. The team is 27th in total passing yards and 30th in scoring, averaging 16.1 points per game.

Kessler completed 63 percent of his passes for 553 yards, with a single touchdown and interception in relief of Bortles. He also fumbled once each game.

Bortles, meanwhile, completed 60 percent of his passes in 11 starts for 2,572 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The fourth-year pro out of Central Florida struggled in 2017, as well, but the Jacksonville defense pushed the Jaguars to a 10-6 record and the AFC South division title.

Now Houston can clinch the division with a win at home on Sunday. The Texans had won nine-straight games, including wins over the Cowboys, Colts and Titans, before dropping two of their last three. It would be the fifth division championship since the expansion franchise began play in 2002.

