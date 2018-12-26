

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed still hasn't been able to practice and might miss his third straight game on Sunday. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed, who has missed the last two games with foot and ankle injuries, didn’t practice again on Wednesday, making it seem less likely that he will play in the team’s final game on Sunday. Reed, who has 54 catches for 558 yards and two touchdowns this season, was hurt early in the Dec. 9 loss to the New York Giants.

The team has held out hope he might play again this year, which has kept it from putting him on injured reserve.

Other Redskins who didn’t practice on Wednesday are linebacker Ryan Anderson (hamstring), receiver Maurice Harris (concussion), quarterback Colt McCoy (fibula), tackle Ty Nsekhe (knee) and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (hamstring).

[D.J. Swearinger claimed on waivers by the Arizona Cardinals]

Players who were listed as limited include: tight end Vernon Davis (concussion), guard Tony Bergstrom (knee, ankle), tackle Trent Williams (thumb and wrist), receiver Jamison Crowder (wrist), running back Adrian Peterson (shoulder) and guard Zac Kevin (knee).

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said he is not planning on putting any players on injured reserve, believing there are enough on the roster to play Sunday against the Eagles, but added that if the team looks too limited at one position a move might be made.

Earlier on Wednesday, Washington signed linebacker Marquis Flowers and added receivers Carlos Henderson and ArDarius Stewart to the practice squad.

Read more on the Redskins:

4 big offseason questions facing the Redskins, including what’s next at quarterback

The Redskins finally have a foundation on which to build. Now they need a dose of star power.

Redskins eliminated from playoff contention for third straight year

Redskins show support for Josh Johnson after late interception ends comeback bid