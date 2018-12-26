

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman said Tennessee's Taylor Lewan showed "maximum disrespect" when he mocked Norman on the Redskins sideline after Washington lost to the Titans last Saturday. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Four days have passed since Redskins cornerback Josh Norman tried to fight Tennessee tackle Taylor Lewan, and Norman remains furious that Lewan came to Washington’s sideline to taunt him after the Titans' 25-16 victory Saturday afternoon.

As he stood at his locker Wednesday afternoon, Norman seemed stunned that any player would do such a thing.

“Maximum disrespect,” Norman said. “Ultimate disrespect.”

[Redskins shake up business operations, ousting Brian Lafemina and three deputies]

Lewan approached Norman as the cornerback sat dejectedly on the Redskins bench. Standing just feet from Norman, Lewan made a motion like he was shooting a bow and arrow at Norman, an imitation of a celebration Norman has used in the past. Lewan said he did this because he believed Norman was intentionally trying to injure Titans running back Derrick Henry during the game.

“It’s not our fault you’re not relevant anymore,” Lewan added later.

Norman, who on Wednesday compared himself to a great white shark and said his “heart don’t pump Kool Aid,” took exception to Lewan’s actions on Saturday and decided to challenge the tackle, who is significantly bigger.

“I don’t care how big you are. You can be a giant; it’s kill or be killed,” Norman said of the interaction. “That’s how I look at it, how I see it. The guy had a whole foot and 135 pounds on me; what does that matter?”

Norman also objected to Lewan’s allegation that he was trying to hurt Henry and explained that Henry had actually come up to him after the game to say he knew Norman hadn’t tried to injure him.

“How can someone hurt someone who is 265 pounds?” Norman said, inadvertently adding 18 pounds to Henry’s listed weight of 247. “He’s a running back. But what [Lewan] should have been worrying about . . . is his quarterback because our whole line ran through him like water on rocks. I mean, gosh, you would think he’d have been doing a better job worrying about protecting him than worrying about a running back who is [247] pounds.”

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said Sunday that he too was shocked by Lewan’s coming to the sideline to taunt Norman. Gruden backed his cornerback, saying it’s “not the right thing to do.”

Read more:

Barry Svrluga: Should the Redskins keep or fire Jay Gruden? There are more reasons just to shrug.

Jordan Reed leads a list of Redskins who might not play on Sunday

D.J. Swearinger claimed on waivers by the Arizona Cardinals