Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald moved quickly Wednesday to squelch the notion that Ndamukong Suh had malevolently poked him in the eye during the game between the Cardinals and Rams on Sunday.
Video clearly showed Suh, the Angeles' defensive lineman, reaching behind Fitzgerald’s face mask and was shared on social media. Although there were cries for action against Suh on social media, Fitzgerald tweeted that it was just video of “a friend clowning with another friend.” In fact, he added, there was “no negative intent! It’s all love.”
Fitzgerald added, “I’ve known Ndamukong Suh since his college days and he’s a close friend of mine. Quality as a person matches his quality as a player.”
So there. Suh, of course, has a fairly lengthy history of transgressions that have resulted in more than $600,000 in fines for player-safety violations and suspensions. For instance, there was the 2011 Thanksgiving Day stomp of the Packers' Evan Dietrich-Smith when he was playing for the Lions, and a stomp of Aaron Rodgers in 2014.
