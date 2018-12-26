

Ndamukong Suh appears to have poked Larry Fitzgerald's eye, according to video. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald moved quickly Wednesday to squelch the notion that Ndamukong Suh had malevolently poked him in the eye during the game between the Cardinals and Rams on Sunday.

Video clearly showed Suh, the Angeles' defensive lineman, reaching behind Fitzgerald’s face mask and was shared on social media. Although there were cries for action against Suh on social media, Fitzgerald tweeted that it was just video of “a friend clowning with another friend.” In fact, he added, there was “no negative intent! It’s all love.”

Did Ndamukong Suh seriously try to poke Larry Fitzgerald's eye on Sunday? That's messed up.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/GO8rdGW0RR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 25, 2018

Fitzgerald added, “I’ve known Ndamukong Suh since his college days and he’s a close friend of mine. Quality as a person matches his quality as a player.”

Wanted to address the video circulating from Sunday: I’ve known @NdamukongSuh since his college days and he’s a close friend of mine. Quality as a person matches his quality as a player.



That video is just a friend clowning with another friend. No negative intent! It's all love — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) December 26, 2018

So there. Suh, of course, has a fairly lengthy history of transgressions that have resulted in more than $600,000 in fines for player-safety violations and suspensions. For instance, there was the 2011 Thanksgiving Day stomp of the Packers' Evan Dietrich-Smith when he was playing for the Lions, and a stomp of Aaron Rodgers in 2014.

I saw some tweets saying the Larry Fitzgerald/Ndamukong Suh video clip was taken out of context so I went back and took a look at it.



Fitzgerald unsnaps Suh's chinstraps, and then Suh for some reason reaches into his facemask.



There's not much reaction from Fitz afterwards. pic.twitter.com/YGnh4Xzx0u — Matthew Cannata (@CannataNFL) December 26, 2018

