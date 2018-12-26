

It’s Week 17 and there’s still plenty to play for, especially in the AFC. As noted by Ivan Urena, four teams still can clinch that conference’s No. 1 seed, the most since 1992 and second most all-time behind 1980, when there were five such teams in the season’s final weekend.

Thanks to Joe Ferreira and NFL Playoff Scenarios for doing what they do.

CURRENT AFC PLAYOFF FIELD

1. x-Kansas City (11-4)

2. xy-New England (10-5)

3. x-Houston (10-5)

4. Baltimore (9-6)

5. x-Los Angeles (11-4)

6. Indianapolis (9-6)

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

AFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Chiefs (11-4): Kansas City will clinch the AFC West title, the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win. The Chiefs also will clinch the No. 1 seed with a tie combined with a Chargers loss/tie, or a Chargers loss combined with a Patriots loss/tie and a Texans loss/tie, or the following combination of results: Chargers loss, Patriots tie, Cardinals win, 49ers win, Browns loss, Redskins loss, Cowboys loss.

Chargers (11-4): Los Angeles will clinch the AFC West title, the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win combined with a Chiefs loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Chiefs loss. The Chargers can only be the No. 1 seed or the No. 5 seed.

Patriots (10-5): New England will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win combined with a Chiefs loss and Chargers loss. The Patriots will clinch a first-round bye with a win, or a tie combined with a Texans loss/tie, or a Texans loss combined with a Ravens loss/tie and Titans loss/tie. New England will clinch a top 3 seed with a win/tie, or a Ravens loss/tie, or a Texans loss combined with a Colts win, or a Texans loss combined with a Colts/Titans tie and at least four wins from the following teams: Chargers, Eagles, Giants, Bills, Raiders.

Texans (10-5): Most simply, Houston will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win combined with a Chiefs loss, Chargers loss and Patriots loss. There are a number of other scenarios in which Houston can be the No. 1 seed, all of them involving a win and losses by both the Chiefs and Chargers plus ties elsewhere. Houston will clinch at least the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a win combined with a Patriots loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Patriots loss, or a win combined with a Chargers loss, Chiefs loss and at least one win from the following teams: Cowboys, Redskins, Browns, Rams and Seahawks. The Texans will clinch a top 3 seed with a win/tie, or a Titans-Colts tie combined with a Ravens-Browns tie.

Baltimore (9-6): The Ravens will clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a win combined with a Patriots loss, Texans loss and Titans win, or a win combined with a Patriots loss, Texans loss and Colts win, or a win combined with a Patriots loss, Texans loss, Titans-Colts tie and at least four wins from the following teams: Chargers, Eagles, Giants, Bills, Raiders. Baltimore will clinch a top 3 seed with a win combined with a Patriots loss, or a win combined with a Texans loss and Titans win, or a win combined with a Texans loss and Colts win, or a win combined with a Texans loss, Titans-Colts tie and at least four wins from the following teams: Chargers, Eagles, Giants, Bills, Raiders. The Ravens will clinch the AFC North title with a win, or a tie combined with a Steelers tie, or a Steelers loss. Baltimore will clinch a playoff berth with a win, or a tie combined with a Colts-Titans tie. The Ravens will be eliminated from playoff contention with a tie combined with a Steelers win and Colts win, or a tie combined with a Steelers win and Titans win, or a loss combined with a Steelers win/tie.

Indianapolis (9-6): The Colts will clinch a top 3 seed with a win combined with a Texans loss and Ravens loss/tie. Indianapolis will clinch the AFC South title with a win combined with a Texans loss. The Colts will clinch a playoff berth with a win. Indianapolis will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a tie combined with a Steelers win and a Ravens win/tie.

Tennessee (9-6): The Titans will clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a win combined with a Texans loss, Patriots loss and Ravens loss/tie. Tennessee will clinch a top 3 seed with a win combined with a Texans loss and Patriots loss, or a win combined with a Texans loss and a Ravens loss/tie. The Titans will clinch the AFC South title with a win combined with a Texans loss. Tennessee will clinch a playoff berth with a win. The Titans will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss/tie.

Pittsburgh (8-6-1): The Steelers will clinch the AFC North title and the No. 4 seed with a win combined with a Ravens loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Ravens loss. Pittsburgh will clinch a playoff berth with a win combined with a Colts-Titans tie. The Steelers will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a tie combined with a Ravens win/tie, or a Ravens win combined with a Titans win, or a Ravens win combined with a Colts win.

ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Browns (7-7-1), Dolphins (7-8), Broncos (6-9), Bengals (6-9), Bills (5-10), Jaguars (5-10), Jets (4-11), Raiders (4-11).

CURRENT NFC PLAYOFF FIELD

1. xy-New Orleans (13-2)

2. xy-Los Angeles (12-3)

3. xy-Chicago (11-4)

4. xy-Dallas (9-6)

5. x-Seattle (9-6)

6. Minnesota (8-6-1)

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division title

NFC LOCKED IN

New Orleans (13-2): The Saints have clinched the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Dallas (9-6): The Cowboys are locked in to the No. 4 seed.

NFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Los Angeles (12-3): The Rams will clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a win/tie or a Bears loss/tie. Otherwise, they will be the No. 3 seed.

Chicago (11-4): The Bears will clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a win combined with a Rams loss. Otherwise, they will be the No. 3 seed.

Seattle (9-6): The Seahawks will clinch the No. 5 seed with a win/tie or a Vikings loss/tie. Otherwise, they will be the No. 6 seed.

Minnesota (8-6-1): The Vikings will clinch the No. 5 seed with a win combined with a Seahawks loss. Minnesota will clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie or an Eagles loss/tie. The Vikings will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with an Eagles win.

Philadelphia (8-7): The Eagles will clinch the No. 6 seed with a win combined with a Vikings loss. Philadelphia will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss/tie or a Vikings win/tie.

ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Redskins (7-8), Packers (6-8-1), Falcons (6-9), Panthers (6-9), Bucs (5-10), Giants (5-10), Lions (5-10), 49ers (4-11), Cardinals (3-12).

