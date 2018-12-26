

Johnny Unitas, left, in sudden death overtime of the 1958 NFL championship game. (Robert Riger/Getty Images)

Sixty years ago this week, Maury Povich sat shivering in a mezzanine box down the third base line at the old Yankee Stadium, as the Baltimore Colts and New York Giants played deep into the winter twilight.

Povich was a gopher in the radio booth for the 1958 NFL championship. He kept stats and ran errands for the future Hall of Fame broadcaster, Bob Wolff. At halftime, he even read a few first half numbers on the air.

This was decades before he rose to national fame with his tabloid talk show. On that day — Dec. 28, 1958 — he watched Johnny Unitas lead the Colts to a come-from-behind 23-17 overtime win.

It’s since become known as “the greatest game ever played.” There were 17 Hall of Famers Hall involved; it was the only NFL championship to go to overtime until Super Bowl LI; and a record-shattering 45 million people watched on TV around the country.

But more than anything, Povich remembers the cold.

“It was 40 degrees, but all we had was an overcoat and gloves,” he said. “There was no Under Armour then. The only thermal we knew was a thermos!”

Povich, now 79, sat in his Manhattan office recently and chuckled as he thought back on the game. “It was not really memorable in terms of great plays,” he said. “There were fumbles, it was kind of sloppy. It was never as big as it got to be.”

[The game of their lives was 25 years ago. They’re still replaying it in their minds.]

Still, even as he laughed he paused, a few more highlights coming back into focus. There was Gino Marchetti watching in a stretcher on the sidelines, after he suffered a broken leg but refused to leave the field.

And Unitas, his jersey covered in mud, throwing over and over to Raymond Berry as he marched the Colts down the field for a tying field goal at the end of regulation; and then the winning drive in overtime, capped by a one-yard touchdown plunge by Alan Ameche.



Maury Povich.

“Unitas never showed a lot of emotion,” Povich said. “No jumping, no fist-pumping, no nothing. He just gave the Johnny Unitas shrug and walked off the field.”

For the NFL, the game foreshadowed its coming cultural dominance. Dwight Eisenhower watched it from Camp David and Ameche was invited on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” Two years later, the American Football League, the precursor to the AFC, was formed, which brought the sport into new markets and made football a national game.

For Povich, all these years later that game remains window into a previous life, one where he imagined himself as a sports broadcaster. “I was a sports nut,” he said. “And you think about my father, that’s what I wanted to do.”

Povich’s father, Shirley, was a sports columnist at The Post, who covered the 1958 championship game, too.

“Feelings seemed to be running pretty high for this one,” Shirley Povich began his column in The Post the next day.



Washington Post archives

Maury Povich took the train to New York from Philadelphia, where he was on Christmas vacation at the University of Pennsylvania. He had spent his high school summers working for Wolff, who called Washington Senators games on the radio. After college Povich returned to Washington and worked at local radio station WWDC. A few years later, he moved to TV and covered the Redskins when they were coached by George Allen.

After one game, Povich recalled seeing a bottle of pills on a table in the locker room and asking Allen what they were.

“He looked at me and said, ‘Maury, are you with us or against us?’” Povich recalled. “That’s when I knew I had to get out of sports.”

Povich worked as a news anchor around the country — in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and back in Washington — before Rupert Murdoch called him up to New York in 1986 to offer him a job at a tabloid news show, “A Current Affair.” Five years later, he started the “The Maury Show.”

Povich has been in New York for more than 30 years now, but he remains a die-hard Washington sports fan. In his office, Povich has a small Redskins football displayed. “Dallas sucks” is scrawled in black marker near the seams.

He lamented the woebegone state of the franchise and joked about having team brass — owner Daniel Snyder and team president Bruce Allen — appear on his show.

“We can have them take a lie-detector test,” he said with a smile.

There are other mementos to his fandom sprinkled around his office: pictures of a young Povich, serving as a batboy at Senators spring training; a signed baseball by the Hall of Famer Phil Rizzuto. On his bookshelf, Povich has an edition of “The Best American Sports Writing of the Century,” edited by the famed journalist David Halberstam and a former colleague of his father’s at The Post.

“That idiot Halberstam didn’t put my father in there,” Povich said. “Which I always reminded him about.”

