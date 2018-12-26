

Marcus Mariota suffered a stinger in in the elbow of his passing arm Saturday. (James Kenney / Associated Press)

Marcus Mariota still isn’t certain whether he’ll be ready for prime time Sunday night.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback said he is taking his recovery from an elbow stinger “one day at a time” as the team prepares to play the Indianapolis Colts with a playoff berth on the line.

“Just taking it day-to-day,” Mariota said Wednesday morning in a radio interview (via the Titans' website). “I am doing my best to get back. That’s all I can do. I’ll do everything in my power to see if I can go. Again, it is just taking it one day at a time.”

Mariota suffered the stinger on his passing arm in the second quarter of Tennessee’s victory Saturday over the Redskins.

“It was one of those deals where it kind of crunched, and basically sent my whole right side numb and tingly,” Mariota said. “It was one of those things, man, and it’s unfortunate because nerves are weird, they take time. But again I am fighting and I am going to do my best to be out there.”

Blaine Gabbert replaced him and completed 7 of 11 passes for 101 yards. Mariota’s injury is unrelated to the elbow injury he suffered in the season opener. That injury forced him to wear a globe on his throwing hand for a time. Although Coach Mike Vrabel said Mariota could conceivably play even if he’s limited during practices this week, the team added Austin Davis earlier this week for depth.

The 9-6 Titans have won four straight games and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Colts, winners of three games in a row, in Nashville. They can win the AFC South with a victory and a loss by the Houston Texans. A victory, coupled with losses by the Texans, Patriots and Ravens, would give them the division title and a first-round bye.

Since their 1-5 start, the Colts have won eight of nine games and can clinch a top 3 seed with a victory over the Titans combined with a Texans loss and Ravens loss/tie. Indianapolis will clinch the AFC South title with a win combined with a Texans loss. The Colts will clinch a playoff berth with a win. Indianapolis would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a tie combined with a Steelers win and a Ravens win/tie.

Read more from The Post:

Larry Fitzgerald says Ndamukong Suh was just ‘clowning’ when he poked him in the eye

Good luck sorting out the convoluted AFC playoff scenarios. (We’re here to help you.)

Arizona Cardinals claim D.J. Swearinger after Redskins release him

‘I felt it pop’: LeBron James’s groin injury overshadows the Lakers’ victory over Warriors

Alabama, Clemson each have a starter facing suspension for College Football Playoffs