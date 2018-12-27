

Alex Ovechkin will captain the Metropolitan Division team at the All-Star Game in San Jose next month. (Ben Sumner)

Leading the league in goals once again, Alex Ovechkin has been named the All-Star Game’s Metropolitan Division captain after a fan vote, and while that’s hardly a surprise — this is his 10th All-Star Game selection — the accomplishment is underscored by the age of his peers. The three other captains — Toronto’s Auston Matthews for the Atlantic Division, Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon for the Central Division and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for the Pacific Division — are all at least 10 years younger than the 33-year-old Ovechkin.

“I’m kind of the old horse over there," Ovechkin said. "But still getting recognized by the fans, so it’s very important.”

As the league has trended to a new, younger generation of players, Ovechkin is the rare 30-something who’s kept pace with them. He’s got 29 goals in the Washington Capitals' first 35 games, on pace for the NHL’s first 60-goal campaign since Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos did it in the 2011-12 season. With 44 points already, Ovechkin is averaging his most points per game (1.26) since the 2009-10 season, when he was 24 and finished with 50 goals and 59 assists, his last 100-point year.

“He’s a generational player,” Coach Todd Reirden said. “It’s amazing that he’s that much older than those players and he continues to get the respect that he does from the fans, and they see the effort that he’s been putting in, especially this year.”

After Ovechkin and the Capitals won a first Stanley Cup in June, many expected a championship hangover for both the captain and the team to start this season. But motivated to win again, Ovechkin arrived at training camp trimmer, and he’s been on a scoring tear, propelling Washington to first place in the division. Ovechkin has recorded at least one point in all but one of the Capitals' 22 wins, and he recently went on a 14-game point streak, a new career high.

“I don’t think we hungover," Ovechkin said with a shrug. “Maybe after Christmas, yeah. Not from the Stanley Cup.”

After a four-day holiday break, the Capitals return to game action Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, and the team had won 14 of its past 17 games going into it. “I think those days we have without practice, without seeing each other, it helps us a lot; we rested, body rested, mentally rested," Ovechkin said.

If Washington is still in first place in the division at the halfway mark of the season (41 games), then first-year Coach Todd Reirden will be behind the bench for the Metropolitan team in San Jose next month. Defenseman John Carlson, who has five goals and 30 assists in 35 games, also has a strong case to be named to his first All-Star Game.

“I think the fans watch the games," Ovechkin said. "They want to see their favorite player over there. It’s a pretty cool thing.”