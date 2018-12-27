

LeBron James leans over in pain after injuring his groin was against the Warriors. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The day after Christmas, Los Angeles Lakers fans got about as good of a gift as they could have wished for. An MRI exam on LeBron James’s injured groin came back clean, and the team listed him as “day-to-day.”

James is set to miss Los Angeles’s game Thursday at Sacramento, and he may also be held out of contests this weekend against the Clippers and Kings. However, even if he does not return until early January, that should come as welcome news to both James and the Lakers, considering that he ominously said he felt his groin “pop” during his team’s Christmas Day win over the Warriors.

The 33-year-old superstar certainly sounded relieved in a tweet he posted Wednesday. “Dodged a bullet!” he exclaimed, offering an expression of gratitude to “the almighty above” and adding, “back in no time,” in a hashtag.

Dodged a bullet! Sheesh. 🙏🏾 to the almighty above! #BackInNoTime — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 26, 2018

James was injured while slipping and reaching awkwardly for the ball, after he lost his dribble against the defense of the Warriors' Draymond Green. He said after the game that he “overextended” his groin on the play, then “felt it coming down the court and actually overextended it again on defense."

The potential severity of the injury managed to overshadow the magnitude of the Lakers' win over the two-time NBA defending champions on a day that serves as the league’s biggest regular season showcase. After James’s third-quarter departure, his teammates managed to not only hold a lead over Golden State but ultimately extended it into a 127-101 rout.

The play of the other Lakers, largely a mix of promising but relatively untested young players and well-traveled veterans, made for an encouraging sign that, if James were to be lost for an extended period, they might at least tread water without him. In his first season with Los Angeles, the four-time NBA MVP has played in every game thus far, helping the team to a 20-14 start while leading it in points, rebounds, assists, minutes and player efficiency rating (PER)

Over his 15-plus seasons, James has generally been an iron man, and he said Tuesday that he takes “a lot of pride” in his durability and thus was upset about not being “able to go back into the game” against the Warriors.

“It’s more than anything being available to my teammates, being available to my coaching staff,” he said. “That’s something I take more personal than anything. Hopefully it’s not a long thing.”

LeBron has played in 116 straight regular-season games (every game since last season’s opener).



That is one shy of matching the longest streak of his NBA career. https://t.co/2oWq3j1b91 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 26, 2018

After a slow start to their season, the Lakers entered Wednesday in fourth place in the West, but befitting the ever-competitive mature of that conference, they don’t have much margin for error. Just five games separated Los Angeles from New Orleans, which held the second-worst record in the West.

“This is uncharted territory, obviously, with this group,” Lakers Coach Luke Walton said Tuesday of the possibility of playing without James. “But this is what we’ve been talking about. This is what we try to plan for — not that [James] gets hurt, but being able to play and win and compete when he’s not on the floor.

“That’s a process, and our team is much better than at the start of the season. So, it’ll get a lot more challenging for us if he misses some real time, but I’m also very confident in our group that they’ll continue to step up and battle.”

