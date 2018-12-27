

Saquon Barkley could do some more celebrating this weekend. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 17 with nothing to play for: they have already clinched the NFC East and are locked in as the fourth seed in the conference. So it makes sense to rest players like quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and have them healthy for their first-round opponent, the Seattle Seahawks.

The Giants, on the other hand, have already announced quarterback Eli Manning will start and might look to bolster the resume of running back Saquon Barkley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. That’s why they’re the best pick to grab a win on the NFL’s final regular-season weekend and hopefully secure you an eliminator crown.

New York Giants, 61 percent win probability

Teams highlighted so far (in order): Saints, Rams, Vikings, Jaguars, Patriots, Texans, Colts, Steelers, Panthers, Chiefs, Ravens, Chargers, Packers, Titans, Falcons and Bears

Barkley has lost ground in the Rookie of the Year race to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Giants, who got flak for drafting a running back so high last year, might seek validation of their choice through a solid season-ending performance.

[Eli Manning isn't yet ready to talk about his future]

To be fair, Barkley’s 2018 campaign should be able to stand on its own merits at this point. The rookie out of Penn State has carried the ball 244 times for 1,198 yards and 10 touchdowns, plus caught 87 of 133 targets out of the backfield for 688 yards and four touchdowns. He set the franchise rookie rushing record, a record that stood for 82 years, in the win over the Chicago Bears earlier this month and he is the first rookie with three touchdown runs of 50-yards or more since Minnesota’s Adrian Peterson in 2007. Barkley could also join Eric Dickerson (1983) and Edgerrin James (1999) as the only rookies in NFL history with at least 2,000 yards from scrimmage if he tallies 114 or more yards against Dallas this week. Two more receptions and Barkley will set a record for catches by a rookie running back, breaking Reggie Bush’s record set in 2006.

Saquon Barkley has 87 receptions this season and needs two catches Sunday to pass Reggie Bush for the most by a rookie RB in NFL history. Bush had 88 in 2006.



He also needs 114 yards from scrimmage for 2,000 - only 2 other rookies have done that (Eric Dickerson, Edgerrin James) — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 26, 2018

In a normal game, the Cowboys defense would be up to the task of stopping a dual-threat like Barkley. They held him to 108 total yards (28 rushing yards) and no touchdowns in Week 2 and, according to Football Outsiders, have the fourth-best run defense in 2018 after adjusting for strength of schedule. But most of that performance is concentrated in Lawrence and linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith, players who account for 137 of the team’s 337 stops (41 percent) at or behind the line of scrimmage in 2018. If they sit, it’s unlikely the backups would be as productive.



Dallas Cowboys, stop rate in 2018

Read more from The Post:

ESPN touts higher “Monday Night Football” ratings despite reported Christmas Eve tumble

‘Dodged a bullet!’: LeBron James says he is day-to-day with groin injury

Redskins shake up business operations, ousting Brian Lafemina and three deputies

He runs one amateur football game per year. He makes more than $1 million.