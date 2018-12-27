

The Washington Redskins have hit 23 players on injured reserved for the second consecutive year after tight end Jordan Reed and quarterback Colt McCoy were placed on the list Thursday.

The season finale will be the third consecutive game Reed misses with foot and ankle injuries and he has now failed to play more than 14 games in any of his six seasons. The tight end finishes with 54 receptions for 558 yards and two touchdowns. His catch percentage was a career-low 64.3 percent.

The team had held out hope that McCoy could return this season, but that was dashed when the team was eliminated from playoff contention. Coach Jay Gruden said last week he could have been available for the postseason, but the Redskins are left on the outside looking in. McCoy started two games in 2018 after Alex Smith went down with a broken leg. He finished the season with 372 passing yards, a 63.0 completion percentage, three touchdown passes and three interception. Washington was 0-2 during his two starts, the latter of which ended with a broken leg.

The team signed defensive end Marcus Smith and defensive back Alex Carter to the active roster. Smith was the Eagles' first-round pick in 2014 and played one game with the Redskins earlier this season, against the Giants in a 40-16 loss. The Lions selected Carter with a third-round pick in 2015 and played his lone career game as a rookie.

