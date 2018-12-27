

Alex Oliveira, in happier times that didn't involve a grenade being thrown at him. (Tom Szczerbowski/USA Today Sports)

Maybe you didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas, and maybe you got into it with your politics-obsessed uncle after the eggnog started flowing freely.

Your Christmas, in other words, was bad. But it’s safe to say it wasn’t as bad as UFC welterweight Alex Oliveira’s, because his involved a grenade attack.

Returning to his hometown of Tres Rios, about 80 miles north of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Oliveira left a Christmas Eve celebration with his family to fill up his mother’s car with gasoline. While driving to the station, he noticed some members of his family were involved in an altercation with another group. He got out of his car, and that’s when someone threw a grenade at him.

“One guy came up and pointed a gun at my nephew’s face, and that’s when people started pushing each other,” Oliveira told TV Rio Sul, per Yahoo. “They had machetes, knives, a grenade. They threw a grenade in my direction. Fragments flew to my leg and my foot.”

Fortunately, he was able to get to a hospital to have the grenade fragments removed from his leg, showing TV crews his bandaged appendage. His manager, Alex Davis, said on Twitter that Oliveira was “ok.”

Alex “ Cowboy “ Oliveira is ok. Having a grenade explode near you but only getting a few shrapnel splinters is a lucky day! Crazy country where people get attacked with granades!!! — Alex Davis (@Alexdavismma) December 25, 2018

The injury might not even be as bad as the one he suffered in his most recent bout at UFC 231 on Dec. 8, when the fighter known as “Cowboy” lost via second-round submission to Gunnar Nelson and needed 38 stitches in his forehead.

