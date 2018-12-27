

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the upset win over the Chargers. (Kelvin Kuo/AP)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are NFL oddballs and proud of it, outliers who lean into their nonconformity and wield it as a bludgeon. In a season of aerial madness, they have preferred ball-control offense behind earthbound rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, a work-in-progress passer with track-star speed. In a year of rapid-fire scoring, the Ravens rely on unflashy defense that grinds bones into ash. The rest of the league wants to break the scoreboard. The Ravens want to break your face. It makes them a nightmare to prepare for and hell to play, and they know it. They have giddily declared themselves a team nobody wants to face elimination against, and they’re not getting many arguments.

“The way we play ball,” defensive tackle Michael Pierce said, “I think it’s pretty dangerous in the playoffs.”

Well, it would be. First, Baltimore must qualify. For reasons pertaining to both schemes and stakes, the Ravens are the NFL’s most fascinating team on the final Sunday of the regular season. All of their December magic and hardscrabble swagger will be rendered pointless if they cannot defeat a divisional rival eliminated from playoff contention at M&T Bank Stadium. It would sound simple if the Ravens had not entered Week 17 last season with that precise objective and proceeded to break hearts from the Inner Harbor to Dundalk.

If you want to make a Baltimorean reach for another Natty Boh, it only takes three words: “Fourth and 12.” Last year, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton threw a pass on that down and distance with 53 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Tyler Boyd turned it into a 49-yard touchdown. The play knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs. Tight end Nick Boyle said it “just didn’t sit well with your stomach.” Pierce said it provided motivation all offseason. Cornerback Jimmy Smith said the game has not come up this week. Other Ravens said it hasn’t had to.

“We had a prime opportunity to extend our season, and we failed at it,” cornerback Brandon Carr said. “We didn’t finish the job. So that’s why this year, the art of finish is big for us.”

The Cleveland Browns may be out of playoff contention, but that does not make them a benign opponent. The Browns have a 5-2 record since Gregg Williams replaced Hue Jackson, and they may draw motivation through osmosis as they practice in a city still seething 22 years after their original Browns relocated and became the Ravens. Cleveland also has rookie Baker Mayfield, who is blossoming into one of the league’s most dangerous quarterbacks.

“He’s a killer,” said Ravens rookie tight end Mark Andrews, Mayfield’s roommate at Oklahoma. “He doesn’t mess around. He’s fully intent on ruining our season.”

[The NFL playoffs are approaching, and they suddenly seem wide open]

The Ravens have made it a season worth saving. On Nov. 4, the Ravens fell to the Steelers, 23-16, their third consecutive loss and fourth in fifth games, dropping their record to 4-5. The future of Coach John Harbaugh, working on the final year of his contract, appeared dire. Joe Flacco, both a Super Bowl quarterback and civic lightning rod, had badly injured his hip. Baltimore’s defense had surrendered 83 points in three weeks entering a bye week.

“We were down and out,” safety Eric Weddle said.

Flacco’s injury spurred what in retrospect seems like a vital and necessary change. The Ravens inserted Jackson, the 32nd overall pick whom they had used as a gimmicky part-timer, as their full-time quarterback and overhauled their offense to suit his strengths and limitations. In an NFL predicated on passing, the Ravens became a run-first offense that hinged on zone-read plays.

Most observers associated offensive complexity and creativity with passing. But coaches believe the most crucial and interesting intricacies show up in running plays. It is an everlasting battle to design plays that confuse defenders in a way that allows the offense a number of blockers equal to the number of potential tacklers when a runner reaches the designated hole. Running plays look simple, but an entire universe of pulls, angles, blocks and reads unfolds in a space of six yards or so.

Jackson’s speed has enabled the Ravens to utterly baffle defenses. Tight ends coach and running game coordinator Greg Roman — who constructed the San Francisco 49ers offense that Colin Kaepernick operated to devastating effect for Harbaugh’s brother, Jim — has been a primary architect of the Ravens’ multifaceted running attack. Roman’s trick is to run what seem like the same plays out of different formations with different pre-snap motions and small tweaks.

“I saw a lot of that crap during camp,” said Pierce, the defensive tackle. “It’ll throw you off.”

Baltimore guard Marshal Yanda, one of the NFL’s best offensive linemen, pointed to the way the Ravens use tight ends to illustrate the unseen creativity the Ravens employ under Jackson. “They do a bunch of crazy stuff,” he said. One play may look the same out of a certain formation, but it offers a world of options for a defender to decipher just based on what a tight end does.

“One time, they’ll block you,” Yanda said. “The next time, they’re going to let you go by, and the second tight end is going to block you. Or the fullback is blocking you on that play. Or you’re getting read by the quarterback on the next play.”

[NFL Week 17 playoff scenarios: Trying to sort out the convoluted AFC picture]

When the Ravens say they’re a team no one wants to play, that’s why. They’re nearly impossible to prepare for. They’re running an intricate offense no other team runs, and at the center is a quarterback whose speed an opponent cannot approximate in practice. Weddle, the safety, compared it to playing triple-option Air Force back when he was a Utah Ute.

“You can’t replicate what we do on offense with your scout team,” Weddle said. “You can try. It’s not going to happen.

“A traditional offense — gun, spread offense, whatever — you have certain formations. There’s only so many runs and passes you can do out of those formations. Just think of going against a team that does a different formation every time. How do you prepare for something you only get one or two times a game, but you’re getting it out of 12 different formations? And different reads out of those formations? You just can’t rep it.”

Since the Ravens’ 4-5 nadir, they have gone 5-1, the only loss coming in overtime at Kansas City. Before Baltimore handled the Chargers, 22-10, in Los Angeles last Saturday, the Ravens announced Harbaugh would be brought back next year and the sides would work on an extension.

The Ravens are not down and out any longer. They know too well how quickly a season can unravel. But they also have a deep understanding of who they are, and an awareness of just how powerful that can be.

“We know who we are,” Weddle said. “We’re just trying to win this game, get in the dance and make life miserable for a lot of other teams.”

