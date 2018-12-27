

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) breaks away from Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict suffered the second documented concussion in roughly three weeks, a development that may jeopardize his career.

The concussion, first reported by ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, is the seventh documented of his eight-year career and follows a Week 13 concussion that sidelined him for two games. Burfict was injured in the Bengals' loss Sunday to the Browns and Bengals Coach Marvin Lewis was in no mood to talk about his linebacker’s health after the game.

Asked about concerns about Burfict’s future Sunday, Lewis snapped at the reporter from the Athletic, “You’re not a doctor.”

No, but it doesn’t take a medical degree to know that concussions from frequent hits (not just big hits) have been linked to chronic traumatic encephalopathy and degenerative nerve diseases.

Burfict, 28, served a four-game suspension at the start of the season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He has 33 total tackles and has broken up three passes in seven games. He hasn’t played in more than 11 games in a season since 2013. A hard hitter, his career has been marked by controversy, more than $4 million in fines, two three-game suspensions for illegal hits and fights as well.

Burfict’s latest concussion appeared to occur late in the first half and he initially resisted leaving the field with a trainer, yanking his arm away and kneeling alone on the sideline. Another trainer took away his helmet, and he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Vontaze Burfict smacked his trainer, who was simply doing his job. pic.twitter.com/yivkxUYcCH — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2018

“He just has to go through the protocol. Sometimes guys don’t want to hear that,” Lewis said. “They say they’re fine, but they still have to go through the protocol. They settle down, and then they go do it.”

The 6-9 Bengals close out the season with a game Sunday against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

