

Tyler Trent holds the Ol' Oaken Bucket after the game between Purdue and Indiana in November. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The college bowl season can get a little confusing, what with all the constantly changing sponsors and the seemingly ending parade of games, but Friday’s Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl is assured of being distinctive because of the presence of Tyler Trent.

A former Purdue student whose battle with osteosarcoma has reached a terminal stage, Trent will be on the field for the coin toss as an honorary captain for the game against Auburn. He and his family arrived in Nashville on Wednesday, flying there on Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s plane.

A huge thank you to @JimIrsay and @Colts for helping us make our goal to get to Nashville. So @theTylerTrent can be the bowl Captain this weekend at the Purdue game. @MusicCityBowl pic.twitter.com/x29U3fUvqu — Tony Trent (@TonyTrent10) December 26, 2018

Trent and Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm became friends last year, and Trent’s story attracted national attention during Purdue’s 49-20 upset of Ohio State, a victory he had predicted, as his condition was worsening this fall. “I think our players recognize that Tyler has overcome a lot and battled throughout a lot, and he still has that great smile, and he still looks tremendous, and he’s definitely a Boilermaker,” Brohm told reporters after the game. “He’s No. 1 in our heart.”

Along the way, Trent has been honored with “Tyler Strong” signs, a bobblehead and the Disney Spirit Award at the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month.

.@theTylerTrent receives a standing ovation from both the #Purdue and Auburn football teams when he is enters the Wildhorse Saloon. pic.twitter.com/BgPA2MfeVK — Becca Schneider (@bschneider4848) December 27, 2018

Trent, a 20-year-old sophomore from Carmel, Ind., learned he had the rare bone cancer when, as a high school student, his arm broke while playing ultimate Frisbee. In 2014, his right hip was replaced when cancer was found in his pelvis and he faced a number of battles until his condition worsened this fall. He began receiving hospice care and, in an essay last week about the things he is grateful for, Trent mentioned that big Ohio State game while choosing to send another message.

“Though I am in hospice care and have to wake up every morning knowing that the day might be my last, I still have a choice to make: to make that day the best it can be. To make the most of whomever comes to visit, texts, tweets or calls me,” he wrote.

“Yet isn’t that a choice we all have every day? After all, nobody knows the amount of days we have left. Some could say we are all in hospice to a certain degree.

"So why don’t we act like it? Where is your gratitude? This Christmas, what are you thankful for? I had to write my will recently, and I’m just thankful I can give my family Christmas presents, maybe even for one last time. Let’s not forget my doctors gave me three months to live almost two-and-a-half months ago. So why can’t we live grateful lives? Why can’t we make every day count like it’s the last?

"To me, that’s what gratitude in hospice means.”

Purdue, which finished the regular season 6-6, is a slight underdog against 7-5 Auburn.

