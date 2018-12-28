

Matt Niskanen goes into the boards with Hurricanes center Clark Bishop involved during Thursday night's Capitals win. (Nick Wass/AP)

In the third period of the Washington Capitals’ 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, defenseman Matt Niskanen went headfirst into the boards, a scary collision that kept him out for the rest of the game. After Niskanen was examined on the ice by trainer Jason Serbus, he skated off on his own, heading straight to the locker room. Coach Todd Reirden didn’t have an update on his condition after the game.

Defenseman John Carlson said he’d checked on Niskanen after the game, but the only update he offered was, “He’s alive.”

“I jumped on the boards, and I kind of had to stop myself,” forward T.J. Oshie said. “I don’t know what the suspension [for this] is, but I was all the way on top of the boards thinking about jumping out there because it’s scary. One of your teammates goes into the boards like that, and you automatically think the worst.”

How did Matt Niskanen get up and skate off the ice under his own power from this hit? Yikes. pic.twitter.com/e36LmGNksa — Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 28, 2018

Niskanen skates an average of 22:49 for the Capitals, playing in all situations and typically matching up against the opponent’s top forwards. He has scored five goals with 10 assists, and for an oft-injured defense corps, losing Niskanen for an extended period of time would be a blow. Defenseman Christian Djoos is out indefinitely after left thigh surgery earlier this month, and veteran Brooks Orpik has missed the past 26 games after arthroscopic right knee surgery last month.

Orpik is expected to return in the next week, but Washington has already had to lean on promising rookie Jonas Siegenthaler for 11 games. Right-shot Tyler Lewington, who made his NHL debut against Ottawa last week, remains with the team as an extra defenseman.

After Niskanen and Carolina captain Justin Williams got tangled up going into the corner, Hurricanes forward Clark Bishop gave Niskanen the extra shove that sent him awkwardly into the boards 11:39 into the third period. The play was not penalized.

“That’s really scary,” Reirden said. “That’s the dangerous play they’re trying to eliminate in the game today. It’s tough to watch.”

Asked if he felt there should’ve been a penalty called in that situation, Reirden said, “It’s not really my decision. I voiced my opinion [to the on-ice officials.]"

He then picked up a score sheet and looked at the penalty summary. “It’s not listed as a penalty on the sheet here,” he said.

The Capitals will practice on Friday morning, at which point there may be more of an update on Niskanen’s health.