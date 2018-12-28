

Matt Niskanen is tended to by a trainer after he was injured during the third period Thursday night. (Nick Wass/AP)

At the sight of defenseman Matt Niskanen writhing in pain on the ice, the Washington Capitals’ bench looked on in fear. Four players have already missed time this season due to concussions, and with how awkwardly Niskanen was pushed head first into the end boards during Thursday night’s game, his injury had potential to be significantly worse. Washington’s infirmary of sorts has been awfully busy this season as is.

Blueliner John Carlson checked on Niskanen in the training room shortly after the game, and the only update he passed along to reporters was, “He’s alive.”

“It didn't look very good at all, especially to one of our top guys,” Coach Todd Reirden said.

Considering how scary Niskanen’s crash into the boards appeared, that he’s considered “day-to-day” and will travel with the team to Ottawa — there’s a slight possibility he could play against the Senators — is a break for the Capitals. But the absence of Niskanen, even if it’s for just a handful of games, is yet another test for a blue line that’s been shorthanded most of the season. Saturday’s game could have the team without three of its initial top six defensemen.

After missing 26 games with a right knee injury that required an arthroscopic procedure last month, 38-year-old veteran Brooks Orpik won’t play on Saturday night and is considered questionable for the Capitals’ game against Nashville on Dec. 31. With so much time away from game action, it could be a bumpy transition for him whenever he does return. Christian Djoos remains out indefinitely after compartment syndrome forced surgery on his left thigh earlier this month.

The Capitals haven’t shown any signs of a championship hangover in their record — they’re in first place in the Metropolitan Division — but a long run to the Stanley Cup requires weeks more of physical wear followed by a shorter offseason. Through the first 36 games this year, Washington already has 68 man-games lost to injury, compared to 81 through 82 games last season.

The Capitals are already leaning on rookie Jonas Siegenthaler, who’s acquitted himself well in the first 11 games of his NHL career, and Saturday night’s game in Ottawa will likely feature a third pairing with him and Tyler Lewington. Lewington made his NHL debut against the Senators just last week. Madison Bowey, in his second season, will likely be pressed into a top-four role, skating in Niskanen’s spot on the right side of Dmitry Orlov.

“That’s the silver lining in this whole thing without having Brooks,” Reirden said. “We’ve been able to see our young players and how they’re developing. And that’s what it’s all about. You can have them play in the American League and you can have them watch video and practice and all those type of things, but until they get into NHL game action there’s nothing that compares to it. … We were able to see Lewington do that. I thought he handled himself real nicely. And Siegenthaler continues to do real well and Bowey continues to make strides also.”

Friday was the first time Orpik had a full-go practice with the team, and along with his leadership in the locker room, Reirden said his presence has been most missed on the penalty kill, where Orpik typically logs the most shorthanded minutes of Washington defensemen.

"It's a big advantage for us to have him on our team and in our lineup,” Reirden said. “We've been fighting it out, so to speak, and getting through it, but it'd be nice to have him back."

Since Nov. 1, the first game Orpik missed, the Capitals have allowed the second-fewest goals per game in the league — and that includes a stretch of games the team was also without top-six forwards Tom Wilson, T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Niskanen plays in all situations, skating an average of 22 minutes 29 seconds this season and is often matched against opponent’s top forwards. Especially with Washington on the road, Ottawa will have more control of the matchups, potentially able to expose the Capitals’ depleted blue line.

“It just puts more emphasis on our team game,” Reirden said. “Something that I think has been really strong for us the last 20 games has been our overall team play so it gives us a chance to emphasize that, the importance of playing together as a team, as a five-man unit.”

