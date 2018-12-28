

Jon Jones is coming off a 15-month suspension for testing positive for a banned substance that caused his July 2017 win over Daniel Cormier to be nullified. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

It remains to be seen how Jon Jones fares in his long-awaited return to action Saturday at UFC 232, but more than a few observers gave him a thumbs-down for his performance Thursday at a news conference promoting the event. Specifically, he was widely criticized for his vulgar response to a female reporter who asked him about his failed drug tests.

During a media session that was unusually contentious even by the UFC’s oft-raucous standards, Jones sought to deny that he is a habitual cheater, accusations of which flared up again after the entire UFC card had to be hastily moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles when he was flagged for a metabolite of a banned substance. While Nevada authorities said they needed more time to investigate, their California counterparts accepted the claim of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, working on behalf of the UFC, that the metabolite was more likely the lingering residue of the banned substance that earned Jones a 15-month suspension, starting in July 2017, than the evidence of a new ingestion.

Given Jones’s history of failed tests, both for steroids and recreational drugs, the UFC’s willingness to allow his showdown with Alexander Gustafsson to proceed at all has been sharply questioned by both fans and other MMA fighters. On Thursday, Izabelle Kostic, a reporter for a Swedish MMA website, asked the light heavyweight title hopeful, “How come this is the third time we’re actually taking focus from the fighters and the fights, and talking about what you have in your body?"

Referring to Jones repeatedly misstating the amount of the substance found in his system as a “pictogram,” rather than a “picogram,” Kostic asked him, “Whether it’s a picogram or a pictogram, why have you tested now positive?”

When Jones attempted to dismiss her by saying “Next question, thank you,” Kostic turned her attention to UFC president Dana White and asked him why Jones had not received the kind of two-year suspension that has been meted out to the likes of Frank Mir and Tom Lawlor for also having minuscule traces of banned substances in their systems.

While White was asking Kostic to clarify her question, Jones told her to “sit down” and wondered aloud if someone could “take the mic from her.” Then, after repeating the phrase “Better journalism” a few times, Jones told Kostic, “You suck.”

Jones’s comments did not go over well with many online observers, as well as with several other journalists in attendance. Some wondered if the 31-year-old fighter felt more comfortable being so dismissive, if not outright bullying, than if he had been speaking to a man. Others were prompted to recall that among Jones’s past transgressions was getting suspended and having a title stripped by the UFC in 2015 after fleeing the scene of a car accident that left a pregnant woman with a broken arm.

This woman asked the question everyone wanted Jon Jones to answer... Pathetic response. pic.twitter.com/Pd3Nze8gFF — True Geordie (@TrueGeordieTG) December 27, 2018

Just watched the UFC 232 presser. Jones really comes off like a brat when bullying that female reporter for asking a legitimate question about HIS PED issues. Wonder if he woulda acted the same way if it was a man asking the same question. — 5thRound.com (@5thRound) December 28, 2018

Jon Jones is a piece of human trash. A vile tyrant. Look at the way he speaks to this reporter, who’s doing her job & asking actual questions rather than pandering like the rest. He’s a putrid, egomaniacal sociopath & you can call me a hater all you like because I despise him. pic.twitter.com/wo6tqQedPm — 𝓢𝓺𝓾𝓮𝓪𝓴𝔂 𝓫𝓾𝓶 𝓽𝓲𝓶𝓮 (@CTGallacher) December 27, 2018

Hopefully this reporter isnt pregnant jon jones might try and hit her with his car https://t.co/RkP1EAbJaJ — warriordave927 (@Warriordave927) December 28, 2018

Today, we had a female journalist (Izabelle Kostic) pressing tough questions. Risking her access to future events to ask what other journalists didn't. She was met with bullying/harassment by Jon Jones, Dana White, and the audience. Nothing but respect and admiration for her! https://t.co/m34aSBtuxu — Alex Scaffidi (@alexscaffidi_) December 27, 2018

After getting nowhere with Jones and White, the latter of whom told Kostic to direct questions about the Jones’s flagged test to the UFC’s vice president of athlete health and performance, Jeff Novitzky, she asked Gustafsson for his thoughts. “It’s bad for the sport, it’s bad for the organization,” he replied. “It’s not good for anyone, having these types of conversations before a fight.”

Elsewhere during the news conference, Gustafsson, who lost a hard-fought battle to Jones in 2013, accused his opponent of cheating. “He has to put [expletive] in his body to be confident. That’s how he is,” the Swedish fighter said (via MMA Fighting).

“I put [expletive] in my body and that makes me confident?” Jones shot back. “So I put a pictogram of a steroid in my body and that makes me [confident]? It’s good that you actually believe that a microscopic pictogram somehow has allowed me to be more confident.

“I’m glad that you believe that. I’m glad that you believe that I beat you and I’ve become everything that I’ve done because of a microscopic pictogram,” Jones added, continuing to mispronounce “picogram."

“You believe that I beat you because of a microscopic pictogram,” he asked Gustafsson. “You believe that, huh?”

“I believe that, of course,” Gustafsson replied. “It’s illegal [expletive] in your body. Illegal stuff in your body.”

