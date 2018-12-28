

Former Redskins running Larry Johnson catches a pass during training camp in 2010. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post) (John McDonnell/Washington D.C.)

Former All-Pro running back Larry Johnson described his brief 2010 stint with the Redskins as something right out of a sports movie during a radio interview Friday morning.

If you’re picturing inspirational music and a tear-jerking finish, think again. Johnson said it was more like a comedy.

“It was a ragtag team,” Johnson said of his time in Washington, during an appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s The D.A. Show. “It was like the Bad News Bears meets the Little Giants. There was too much going on for [anyone] to know anything.”

Johnson, who was one of the league’s best backs in his six years with the Chiefs before joining the Redskins in 2010, described head coach Mike Shanahan’s operation as “dysfunctional,” especially when Johnson reached the end of his tenure in Washington.

“I had Shanahan telling me I was getting released … and then [another executive] was shocked that I was being released,” he said. “So I was like ‘all right, who ain’t talking to who.’”

Johnson was signed to a three-year deal in March of 2010, with the organization hoping to pair him with starter Clinton Portis in the backfield. Former Steelers star Willie Parker also joined the roster that offseason, the first of Shanahan’s four years as head coach.

The two-time Pro Bowler played in two games that year, rushing five times for two yards. He was cut on Sept. 21, two days after the team blew a 10-point lead and lost in overtime against the Houston Texans. Washington would go on to finish the season 6-10.

“When games were getting hard [early in the season], guys have already given up,” Johnson told host Damon Amendolara. “I got released, Willie Parker didn’t make it, Clinton Portis got hurt. And then you know how Shanahan loves these no-name running backs out anywhere and so [Ryan] Torain came in there.”

Torain, a third-year player out of Arizona State, finished as the Redskins’ leading rusher that season with 164 carries for 742 yards.

Talk of Washington’s history of dysfunction has resumed in recent days, as the team was officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, cut starting safety D.J. Swearinger on Monday and ousted executive Brian Lafemina less than a year after hiring him on Wednesday.

After Swearinger was released on Monday, former Redskins safety Duke Ihenacho weighed in on Twitter, calling the front office a “circus.”

“I met a lot of good people within the org during my time there,” he tweeted. “But for the most part, the way the shot callers handle s--- is just off. Coming from the Broncos to the Skins was such a culture shock. Night and day.”

Man look...I always been quiet about the Skins because anytime you speak negatively about a team you used to play for, people assume you’re salty. But damn...that front office is a circus. Good players...bad org. — Duke (@NachoLyfe) December 24, 2018

I met a lot of good people within the org during my time there. But for the most part, the way the shot callers handle shit is just off. Coming from the broncos to the skins was such a culture shock. Night and day. — Duke (@NachoLyfe) December 24, 2018

