

Michael Locksley at his introduction as Maryland football coach early this month. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — When New Mexico fired Michael Locksley in 2011 after a disastrous tenure, Locksley’s agent suggested the coach write down what he would have done differently and what he wouldn’t change. The first note Locksley wrote on the topic was not to rush, both in signing players and in hiring a staff.

Since Maryland hired Locksley as its head coach more than three weeks ago, he’s followed through by taking a slow approach in both of those areas. He signed just six players during the early signing period. Only three of his assistant coaches have been confirmed, and the athletic department has yet to officially announce any hirings.

Locksley returned to Alabama two weeks ago to fulfill his duties as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator as it prepares to face Oklahoma on Saturday in a College Football Playoff semifinal. Before the Orange Bowl semifinal, Locksley called the process of assembling his Maryland staff a “fluid situation.”

“I owe it to these kids and I owe it to Coach [Nick] Saban and this program to try to focus the brunt of my attention to winning this game and then preparing for the next if we’re able to do that,” Locksley said Thursday. “And then when I have my free time, put together a schedule of guys I need to talk to, guys I’m interested in talking to. There’s a lot of behind-the-scene work being done.”

When asked whether Butch Jones, the former Tennessee head coach who’s now an analyst at Alabama, would join Locksley at Maryland, Locksley said, “I haven’t signed Butch up to a contract just yet.”

[Perspective: When college football powers want more coaches than rules allow, they call them analysts]

While Locksley has head coaching experience, he only accumulated a 2-26 record at New Mexico and then went 1-5 as the interim coach at Maryland in 2015. Locksley said having someone like Jones who could bring more head coaching experience would be beneficial to the program.

“I think when you’re bouncing around thoughts, bouncing around ideas, that it’s good to have somebody that’s had the opportunity to be in that position to help you maybe make the right choices,” Locksley said.

Locksley said Wednesday that he had also hired Lloyd Richards, a former college and NFL scout, as his director of football operations and that Richards has been a “point man” in College Park.

The university previously confirmed that both former Rutgers assistant Cory Robinson and former North Carolina defensive coordinator John Papuchis are on Locksley’s staff. Before the early signing period, Robinson, Papuchis and Dave Mencarini, the Terps' director of player personnel last season, all assisted in the team’s recruiting efforts.

In addition, Elijah Brooks, who previously coached at Washington area high school power DeMatha, personally announced he had joined Maryland’s staff as the running backs coach.

A few assistants from the 2018 staff have already taken jobs elsewhere. Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, who coached cornerbacks, joined Massachusetts as the defensive coordinator under Walt Bell, a former Maryland offensive coordinator. Defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh accepted the same role at Colorado.

Robinson most recently coached at Rutgers, where he was cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He previously served as the director of player personnel at Maryland in 2015 when he and Locksley were on the Terps’ staff together.

After his time in College Park, Robinson coached cornerbacks at Toledo (2016) and Temple (2017). Robinson, a Baltimore native, was the defensive coordinator at St. Frances Academy High School in 2014, and he worked at Calvert Hall from 2009 to 2013. Robinson is known as a strong recruiter in the Baltimore area.

Papuchis arrived at Maryland after spending four seasons at North Carolina before the firing of Larry Fedora left him without a job. In 2017 and 2018, Papuchis was the team’s defensive coordinator. During his first two years with the program, he coached linebackers. A Gaithersburg, Md., native, Papuchis has also worked at Nebraska for seven seasons and graduated from Quince Orchard High School.

In his introductory news conference, Locksley said when assembling his staff, he looks for coaches who are great communicators, “scheme guys,” recruiters, evaluators of talent and mentors.

“I’m not going to rush and be pigeonholed in making hires as fast as I can,” Locksley said. “I was going to do my due diligence and make sure I get the best people in there.”

