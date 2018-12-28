

Josh Johnson must again limit his turnovers for Washington to have a chance against Philadelphia on Sunday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Another chaotic Redskins season will come to a quiet, merciful end on Sunday, once again without the playoffs. Injuries have robbed the team of several key players and tight end Jordan Reed will miss his third straight game. The Eagles have a chance to make the playoffs again, although they need some help, while all Washington has left from a 6-3 start is an opportunity to finish 8-8.

Stay competitive

The last time the Redskins played at home they went down 40-0 to the New York Giants. Quarterback Josh Johnson is mobile enough to evade the problems caused by a pieced-together offensive line, so chances are Washington’s offense won’t be as hopeless as it was against the Giants. The defense is thin, however, especially at safety after the release of D.J. Swearinger. Several players were upset by Swearinger’s departure; they will have to fight the disappointment of another lost season, especially against a team that is fighting for the playoffs.

[Greg Manusky on D.J. Swearinger: ‘He said what he said. I can’t do anything about it.’]

Don’t turn the ball over

Johnson has played relatively error-free in his two starts. His two interceptions last week came late in the game, when the Redskins were trailing and he was trying to bring them back. He is still new to the offense and sometimes things aren’t instinctive. Receivers will make cuts he isn’t expecting, for example. Washington got off to a big start this year because quarterback Alex Smith was rarely intercepted. Johnson has to continue that trend for Washington to have a chance.

Run Adrian Peterson

This has been the mantra all year. Peterson wants to play despite already topping 1,000 yards. His presence has been one of the few bright spots for this team. The fact he continues to fight for extra yards despite an injured shoulder is remarkable and the coaches love to use him as an example for younger players. The 33-year-old will get the ball on Sunday as long as he wants it.

Control Nick Foles

The Eagles backup, who led the team to the Super Bowl last year, is on another run in place of injured starter Carson Wentz. Foles is a tricky quarterback for defenses as he can run Philadelphia’s system efficiently and keep plays going with his ability to scramble. Washington’s secondary is already depleted and the defensive backs will have to be patient against Foles.

Find playmakers for the future

The Redskins didn’t have their best playmakers on the field together nearly enough this season. With the playoffs no longer a possibility, Sunday’s game can be an audition for Johnson, running back Samaje Perine, receiver Darvin Kidsy and tight ends Jeremy Sprinkle and Matt Flanagan. The Redskins have a lot of critical offseason decisions to make and big performances from affordable in-house options on Sunday could make some tough choices slightly easier.

