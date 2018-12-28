

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reacts during a loss against the New Orleans Saints. (Derick E. Hingle/USA Today Sports)

Ahead of the Steelers’ all-important regular season finale against the Bengals on Sunday, Pittsburgh defensive coordinator Keith Butler said that Cincinnati tight end Tyler Eifert would be a “problem” for the team to cover.

There’s no doubt about that, because Tyler Eifert won’t be on the field. He’s been on the injured reserve since September after injuring his ankle, a fact that most fantasy owners and, one would assume, most NFL coaches, are aware of.

“I think he’s very good. He’s up there. He can get deep on you. He does a good job of catching the ball downfield. So he’s going to be a problem for us to cover,” Butler said on Coordinator’s Corner, an audio feature on the team’s website.

In Butler’s defense, he was specifically asked about the issues Eifert poses to a defense, so he’s clearly not the only person in the building who thinks the tight end will give the Steelers fits this weekend.

The team’s website removed the episode, but not before the Internet got a hold of it. On Twitter, people mocked the longtime coach and compared him to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who praised Hunter Henry, another injured tight end, a few weeks ago.

Stephen A Smith's scouting report for #TNF has Hunter Henry and Derrick Johnson as a key matchup...



Neither has played a snap for the Chargers or Chiefs all year 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1NyqfJY52G — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 13, 2018

Keith Butler bumps into Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/KbKID3d9SR — Dean78904 (@DFS_Almanac) December 28, 2018

Keith Butler out there looking for Tyler Eifert on Sunday pic.twitter.com/YfxWk4eING — Zac Celedonia (@ZeFlashNFL) December 28, 2018

Other fans and analysts took the gaffe more seriously, citing it as evidence that the Steelers won’t be prepared for Sunday’s season-defining matchup.

So the Steelers have a must-win game coming up against the Bengals, and their defensive coordinator didn't realize TE Tyler Eifert is on injured reserve. That would seem to be a pretty big deal. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 28, 2018

Steelers fans popping in to suggest no Bell is the reason for no playoffs need to look at DC Keith Butler, who lost the LAC game by covering Keenan w a LB.



This week he is game planning for Tyler Eifert even though Eifert has been on IR since Oct 5th. https://t.co/8t4H8sOo8C — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 28, 2018

Keith Butler doing an interview and not knowing that Tyler Eifert is on IR is a microcosm of the lack of attention to detail and the unpreparedness on and off the field that have plagued the Steelers for the last decade and kept them from being great. — Mike Darnay (@MikeDarnay) December 28, 2018

Eifert himself also tweeted about the coach’s comments, saying he appreciated that Pittsburgh respects him that much.

Hey I am ahead of schedule! Glad the @steelers are still thinking about me tho 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/6rokqU6MkW — Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) December 28, 2018

The Steelers, losers of four of their last five games, can still clinch the AFC North title and the No. 4 seed with a win over Cincinnati combined with a Ravens loss or tie against the Browns, or with a tie combined with a Ravens loss. Barring that, the Steelers will be eliminated from playoff contention, unless the Colts and Titans tie Sunday night in the final game of the regular season. Pittsburgh (8-6-1) has qualified for the playoffs four straight years, winning at least 10 games in each of those seasons.

