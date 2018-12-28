

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe will not play in the season finale due to a knee injury. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Redskins tackle Ty Nsekhe and wide receiver Maurice Harris will not play in Washington’s season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Coach Jay Gruden confirmed Friday that Nsekhe (knee) and Harris (concussion) were done for the season. Nsekhe had not practiced all week. Late in the season, the veteran backup tackle had been filling in at guard, a position depleted by injury, but will now miss Washington’s final two games. Harris practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, but was ruled out.

“He was cleared to do a little bit of practice today, a little bit of work," Gruden said of Harris. "But then he still has follow up things that he has to do and we won’t have time to get it all situated.”

Tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) was listed as doubtful to play. Linebacker Ryan Anderson (hamstring), defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (hamstring), guards Tony Bergstrom (knee and ankle) and Zac Kerin (knee) and wide receiver Josh Doctson (illness) were all questionable. Jeremy Sprinkle and Matt Flanagan could see another heavy workload at tight end, with Jordan Reed on injured reserve and Davis possibly unavailable.

Quarterback Carson Wentz (back), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring) were all ruled out for the Eagles. Defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), tackle Jason Peters (quadriceps), center Jason Kelce (knee) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf) were listed as questionable.

