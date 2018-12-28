

Virginia football Coach Bronco Mendenhall flashed a wide smile and gave a thumbs-up from the passenger seat of a stock car Wednesday during a visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of the Cavaliers’ bowl week festivities.

His cheerful spirit in advance of Virginia’s Belk Bowl showdown against South Carolina on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium was in stark contrast to the last time the Cavaliers’ played five weeks ago, when they lost to rival Virginia Tech for the 15th year in a row.

But the time off since that 34-31 overtime loss has included a promising recruiting class announced during the early signing period and has allowed quarterback Bryce Perkins time to heal from a sore ankle, providing much cause for optimism.

The Cavaliers (7-5) are seeking their first bowl victory since 2005 and first eight-win season since 2011.

“It always helps to do, to clear your head and get back to work,” Mendenhall said. “We had about a two-week break [after the Virginia Tech game] in terms of coaches and players getting back together, and I think it took all of that for all of us to then be ready to move forward.”

The coaching staff has been cautious with Perkins in the weeks leading to Virginia’s first appearance in consecutive bowl games since 2004 and ’05. The junior transfer hurt his left ankle Nov. 17 when he was sacked for a safety in the first quarter of a 30-27 overtime loss to Georgia Tech.

Perkins left the game briefly before reentering and departed Bobby Dodd Stadium wearing a walking boot on his left leg. He then played hurt in the regular season finale in Blacksburg, Va., although Perkins had the Cavaliers in position to win or tie in overtime before a botched handoff.

“It was frustrating, but that comes with the game,” Perkins said. “At that time of the season, if anybody’s healthy, they’re not really putting a lot of work in. I think everybody was pretty banged up, so it’s a matter of just pushing through.”

How close to 100 percent Perkins will be against the Gamecocks remains unclear. Still, he’s performed admirably even at less than full health.

Perkins, for instance, threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 112 yards against the Hokies.

He set the program’s season record for total yards of offense (3,314) and ranks second in the ACC in that category. He also has accounted for 31 touchdowns, breaking the Virginia season record shared by three players, most recently Matt Schaub in 2003.

Perkins needs to run for 100 yards Saturday to break a tie with Bill Dudley (1941) for most 100-yard rushing performances by a Cavaliers quarterback.

With 2,472 passing yards and 842 rushing yards, Perkins joins Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray (Oklahoma) as the only players in major college football this season with at least 2,400 passing yards and 800 rushing yards.

“There was a difference, but he was still able to be effective and lead our team,” Mendenhall said of Perkins. “Bryce at a little bit less than 100 percent is still more than most.”

Perkins isn’t the only Cavaliers player on the verge of breaking a record. Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus needs five catches to surpass the season mark for receptions (85) he set last year when Virginia reached the Military Bowl, losing to Navy, 49-7, in Annapolis.

Virginia will be making its third appearance in what was originally called the Continental Tire Bowl. It triumphed in the first two in 2002 and ’03 and can become the first school to win three bowl games in Charlotte, breaking a tie with Boston College, North Carolina State and Wake Forest.

South Carolina (7-5), meantime, has won four of its final six regular season games. Its only losses this season have come to ranked opponents, including most recently to No. 2 Clemson, 56-35.

Virginia and South Carolina are set to meet for the first time since 2003, when the Gamecocks triumphed, 31-7. The schools played 13 times from 1954 through ’70 when South Carolina was a member of the ACC.

“Eight looks better than seven,” Mendenhall said of the Cavaliers’ potential victory total when asked about his team’s motivation level entering the Belk Bowl, “and the matchup is intriguing in and of itself, and there have been enough close matchups on both sides where one more would make a huge difference.”

