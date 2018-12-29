

Andrew Wiggins is not a fan of boo-birds.

In Friday night’s 123-120 loss to the lowly Atlanta Hawks, Timberwolves fans let the young forward hear it after he missed three key free throws late in the game. Wiggins finished the game 5 of 12 from the line, but he said afterward that he didn’t appreciate the reaction he received from the home crowd.

“That’s fans for you,” Wiggins said, according to ESPN. “We’ve got some s----- fans, and we’ve got some good fans. That’s just how it works.”

Andrew Wiggins is 4 for 10 from the line, misses 2 in overtime and the home crowd lets him hear it 😂 pic.twitter.com/kmnO7KZupy — 🇨🇦Ellis the Menace🏀 (@DFSBBallGuy) December 29, 2018

That did not go over well online with Wolves fans, who have been increasingly frustrated with Wiggins’s regression.

I’ve been on the anti-Andrew Wiggins wagon since his second year in the league. But last night was peak clown show...



Dude forgets his jersey, misses 7 free throws and calls out THE FANS! All while being one of the worst (albeit highest paid) overall players in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/RD4RlwRrIz — Phil Mackey (@PhilMackey) December 29, 2018

We e got some shi**y players and we’ve got some good players. That’s just how it works — Rat Her Ton (@theworldisSSA) December 29, 2018

To be fair to Wiggins, 16/6/2 on 5/14 shooting is an above average night — Joe S (@DrEvil1996) December 29, 2018

Friday was not Wiggins’s night from the start, when the fifth-year player out of Kansas forgot to put his jersey on underneath his warm-ups before tip. Wiggins is averaging 16.6 points per game for the 16-19 Timberwolves, down from his career average of 19.4. He signed a five-year, $150 million contract extension with Minnesota last fall.

“I’m not frustrated,” Wiggins said to The Athletic after the game. “I don’t get too worked up.”

Andrew Wiggins took off his warm-ups and realized he forgot his jersey 😅 pic.twitter.com/BIC1jz9TSo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 29, 2018

