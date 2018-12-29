Andrew Wiggins is not a fan of boo-birds.
In Friday night’s 123-120 loss to the lowly Atlanta Hawks, Timberwolves fans let the young forward hear it after he missed three key free throws late in the game. Wiggins finished the game 5 of 12 from the line, but he said afterward that he didn’t appreciate the reaction he received from the home crowd.
“That’s fans for you,” Wiggins said, according to ESPN. “We’ve got some s----- fans, and we’ve got some good fans. That’s just how it works.”
That did not go over well online with Wolves fans, who have been increasingly frustrated with Wiggins’s regression.
Friday was not Wiggins’s night from the start, when the fifth-year player out of Kansas forgot to put his jersey on underneath his warm-ups before tip. Wiggins is averaging 16.6 points per game for the 16-19 Timberwolves, down from his career average of 19.4. He signed a five-year, $150 million contract extension with Minnesota last fall.
“I’m not frustrated,” Wiggins said to The Athletic after the game. “I don’t get too worked up.”
