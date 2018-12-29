George Washington Coach Maurice Joseph and his American University counterpart, Mike Brennan, received five bonus minutes Saturday to gain a better understanding of their basketball teams before conference play commences.

In victory, Joseph watched a sophomore forward from Spain contribute serious numbers and the Colonials reverse a disturbing trend at the free throw line. In defeat, Brennan saw his Eagles compensate for an elite player’s off night but lose their composure down the stretch.

In all, GW’s 71-67 overtime victory before an announced 2,096 at Smith Center revealed fresh clues about programs that continue to find their way in seasons marked by low expectation.

In the first meeting in 10 years between universities just four miles apart, the Colonials (4-9) used a 10-3 run in the last two minutes of the extra period. Eight of those points came from the free throw line — without a miss until the closing seconds — and GW forced consecutive turnovers on backdoor plays.

“This game was going to come down to discipline,” Joseph said. “We had some stretches where we got a little wacky, but to force them into 20 turnovers — from a team that is really disciplined — is huge for us. And then to win the game at the free throw line, where it’s no secret we’ve had struggles, showed a lot of growth, a lot of poise, a lot of maturity.”

The Colonials entered the day shooting 60.9 percent from the free throw line, ranking 343rd in the nation. They were 8 of 14 before making 11 of their last 13. Terry Nolan Jr., a 53 percent shooter, converted 6 of 7 in overtime.

GW went ahead for good with 33 seconds left when Justin Mazzulla tapped in his own miss. The second AU turnover on a backdoor cut preceded GW’s clinching march to the free throw line.

“We made some mistakes on our own offensively. It wasn’t necessarily them; it was just our decision-making was bad,” Brennan said of his team, which was averaging 12 turnovers. “We trust our guys with the decision-making. That is part of how we play, what we teach, so this is part of the learning process. We’ll get there.”

Two surprising performances — one good, one bad — played a considerable role in the outcome.

GW sophomore forward Javier Langarica set a career high in scoring before halftime and finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots before fouling out in overtime. The 6-foot-9 Spaniard has started five consecutive games since Arnaldo Toro (10.1 points, 9.3 rebounds) was lost for the season with a hip injury.

“It was really important to his game,” Mazzulla said, “because it shows how much he has grown and what his potential is.”

Langarica was averaging 3.3 points and two rebounds. Joseph said, “I push Javi harder than anyone, and this is why. He is capable, he is growing with his confidence, the understanding of the game, the speed of the game. He is taking advantage of the increased opportunity.”

Mazzulla scored a career-high 19 points and Maceo Jack added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Sam Iorio led the Eagles (6-5) with 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Mark Gasperini, returning from a two-game absence because of illness, came off the bench to post 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Eagles almost beat an Atlantic 10 team for the second time — they knocked off George Mason last month — even though Sa’eed Nelson, the Patriot League’s preseason player of the year, scored seven points, almost 12 less than his average. He shot 3 of 10 and sat out most of the second half with four fouls.

“We were ready to have him beat us with long twos and contested jumpers rather than get his feet into the paint,” Joseph said. “When he gets his feet into the paint, he is really tough at the rim and gets other guys involved.”

Nelson returned with about three minutes left in regulation and scored five points to tie the game but missed a buzzer-beater in transition. In overtime, he fouled out on AU’s second possession.

Without Nelson during a 12-minute stretch, the Eagles outscored the Colonials by two points. And in overtime, they led by three without him before the Colonials took charge.

“Last year,” Brennan said, “we would have had no shot without Sa’eed in there.”

League play will begin with the Eagles hosting Boston University on Wednesday and the Colonials visiting Saint Joseph’s next Sunday.

