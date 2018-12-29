

Texas tight end Andrew Beck, putting on the golden cowboy hat, celebrates after a win in October. (Cooper Neill/Associated Press)

It’s common for college football teams to take part in special events leading up to a bowl game in an effort to engage with the community in which they will play their final game of the year. But Texas’s Andrew Beck found a way to connect with one family that likely earned the star tight end — and the Longhorns — a few new fans.

As the team prepared to play in Tuesday’s Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, they took a team trip to a hospital to visit patients. In one room, Beck realized the family was hearing-impaired, so the redshirt senior started communicating in sign language.

During a #SugarBowl hospital visit, @TexasLonghorns TE Andrew Beck realized that a patient and his family were all hearing impaired. He knew just what to say (and sign)...



📽: @caraline_gaston pic.twitter.com/4eGztrfqpr — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) December 29, 2018

In the video posted by the Sugar Bowl’s Twitter account, Beck introduces himself, asks the family their names and how they were doing, and then hands out some Texas gear.

The Longhorns' captain’s ease with ASL comes from having taken a sign language class at Texas, according to the program.

The video has since gained traction online, with Texas fans, and even some haters, applauding Beck for his actions.

Well done Mr. Beck. Not a longhorn fan but I am now an Andrew Beck fan. Made a difference to that family by being a good person. — Chad Smith (@ChadK3Dad) December 29, 2018

I’m a Dawg fan and this is awesome! 👏 — Craig Camuso (@craig_camuso) December 29, 2018

This is awesome https://t.co/o6VtjXyOOd — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 29, 2018

Beck was named first team all-Big 12 this season and has 27 catches for 276 yards entering Tuesday’s matchup with Georgia.

