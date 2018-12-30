

Eli Manning takes in the scene during the national anthem at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner / USA Today)

If the change in his pregame routine was significant, Eli Manning wasn’t ready to talk about it.

But there was no denying that the New York Giants' season-ending game was different and Manning reportedly broke with his tradition, bringing his three daughters, each wearing his No. 10 jersey, onto the field at MetLife Stadium for end zone photos, according to the New York Daily News. It was a brief, private moment in a public spot and it raised questions about what the future holds for Manning. Perhaps it’s nothing more significant than his daughters reaching the age at which they realize what Dad does. Or perhaps there was an acceptance that the game may have been his last with the Giants.

Manning was no more inclined to talk about the uncertain future he faces now that his NFL season has ended than he was last week. He completed 24 of 41 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns Sunday in a 36-35 loss to the Cowboys, and ran off the field to the sound of fans chanting his name.

Manning sighed when a reporter mentioned his lengthy career and said, “This is all I know. I love coming to practice. I love game-planning and getting plays that will work and competing and winning games and celebrating touchdowns. All those things,” he said. “All that’s fun. The losses hurt. The losses are tough to deal with and tougher to deal with, probably in the past because you know your opportunities are running low to make the playoffs and championship runs and those things. So when you’re not doing as well as you’d want to, it’s tougher to handle.”

Part of what might be Eli Manning’s final postgame press conference as a member of the @Giants pic.twitter.com/oODH8kUQzU — Keith Groller (@KeithGroller) December 30, 2018

Giants Coach Pat Shurmur said he expects Manning back next season, saying that he has “seen the good in Eli.” He added, “I believe in Eli,” as he spoke to reporters after finished 5-11 with a 36-35 loss to the Cowboys.

Last week, Manning, who turns 38 on Wednesday, answered “I don’t know” when reporters asked if he’d be the Giants quarterback in 2019. “I have not gotten into that, or thought much about that. Just worried about doing my job and finishing this season.” On Sunday, he said he had no gut feeling how it would work out, but added, “we’ll figure it all out, though.”

Season 15 in the books. Who knows what the future holds? pic.twitter.com/ku965mnOcB — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 30, 2018

According to Manning, there have been no conversations about extending his contract or reworking it. His 2019 salary cap hit is $23.2 million (via NJ.com) in the last year of a four-year extension he signed in 2015. It’s 10th-highest among NFL quarterbacks, according to overthecap.com, and has a no-trade clause. The Giants would save $17.2 million against the cap and take on $6 million in dead money by cutting Manning, an unthinkable prospect given how he emerged from an upheaval that resulted in coaching and front-office housecleaning.

Manning has won two Super Bowls, but the Giants, who posted a 5-11 record this season, have missed the playoffs in six of the last seven years. His successor isn’t on the horizon, with the Giants choosing to spend their 2018 No. 2 overall draft pick on running back Saquon Barkley, but Manning knows that is likely to change.

Like all stubbornly confident athletes, he has faith in his own ability to know when it will be time to quit. The first half of the season was dismal for him; his performance improved over the second half. Perhaps enough to encourage him. “I think you know when it’s done or when your body can’t do it, or you can’t stay healthy or you can’t make the throws,” Manning told Newsday’s Bob Glauber last week. “So I still feel strong. I think I can still play and still make the throws and run an offense and win football games.”

