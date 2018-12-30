

Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (14) is fouled by Radford forward Ed Polite Jr. during a scramble for a rebound in the first half Saturday at Xfinity Center. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith have anchored Maryland’s frontcourt through the season’s first six weeks, consistently scoring in double figures and grabbing key rebounds. In a 78-64 win over Radford on Saturday, there was concern that Fernando may have to shoulder much of the load alone with Smith a scratch due to illness.

Freshman Ricky Lindo Jr. alleviated those concerns, however, in Maryland’s final nonconference game of the season. Fernando, the standout sophomore from Angola, performed as usual, scoring 19 points to go with 12 rebounds. But Lindo, who didn’t get the start, added a career-high eight points and 10 rebounds to provide an unexpected lift for the Terps (10-3).

Even though Coach Mark Turgeon started sophomore Joshua Tomaic in Smith’s spot, Lindo delivered crucial minutes against Radford (7-6). While Smith entered the season expected to be one of the top freshmen in the Big Ten, Lindo didn’t enroll until August, when he opted to reclassify rather than spend a year at prep school as he originally planned.

Radford, which had already notched wins over Notre Dame and Texas on the road, stuck close to Maryland into the second half. The Terps led by only two at intermission, but shot 56 percent from the field after the break and went on a 22-5 run, starting at the 13:48 mark, to pull away.

Darryl Morsell, who had been dealing with an ankle injury for the past two weeks, returned to the starting lineup against Radford and scored 13 points. Aaron Wiggins hit three three-pointers and fellow freshman guard Eric Ayala finished with 14 points.

Tomaic, who entered having scored just four points all season, received his second career start in Smith’s absence. But Lindo entered the game at the 15:25 mark in the first half and played 22 minutes compared to Tomaic’s six. Tomaic played the first five minutes of the game and did not return until the game’s final minutes.

Coming into Saturday’s game, Radford ranked in the top 10 nationally in three-point field goal percentage, hitting 41.1 percent of its shots from behind the arc. Against Maryland, Radford made 8 of 19 three-point attempts

With accurate shooting, the Highlanders jumped to an early lead, scoring on their first eight possessions and missing just one shot in that span. But then Radford went cold, missing 13 straight field goals and Maryland found its footing, taking a slim lead into intermission.