

The Pinstripe Bowl was Mark Richt's last game as Hurricanes coach. (Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

Four days after Miami’s loss to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl, Hurricanes Coach Mark Richt announced that he is retiring, saying that “stepping down is in the best interests of our program.”

“The decision came after a great deal of thought, discussions with my family, and prayer,” Richt said in a statement. “This was my decision.

“The University of Miami has been a part of my life for more than three decades. It shaped me as a young man and provided me with the coaching opportunity of a lifetime. My love for The U is simply great. My true desire is for our football program to return to greatness, and while terribly difficult, I feel that stepping down is in the best interests of the program.”

Mark Richt just retired at Miami pic.twitter.com/XsnwnyXIdR — Paul Myerberg (@PaulMyerberg) December 30, 2018

Richt, who will turn 59 in February, compiled a 26-13 record in three seasons at Miami, but he could never duplicate the success he had at Georgia, where he went 145-51 over 15 seasons. Miami finished 7-6 and lost 35-3 in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday.

